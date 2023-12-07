Moscow, December 7, 2023 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that shareholders held the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in absentia on December 7, 2023. The EGM approved an interim dividend for the nine months of 2023 in the amount of RUB 915.33 per ordinary share and set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on December 26, 2023.

The EGM also approved a split of ordinary shares with a ratio of 100 to 1.

The EGM materials and voting results available on Nornickel website.