STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, its Agenda and Particular Resolutions Approved

by the Board of Directors of the Issuer

1. General information

1.1. Full name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical

Company Norilsk Nickel

1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified

1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District,

State Register of Legal Entities

Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000

1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the

1028400000298

Issuer (OGRN)

1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the

8401005730

Issuer (INN)

1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the

40155-F

Bank of Russia

1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564

disclose information

https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-

disclosure/

1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in

23/11/2023

respect of which the statement was made

2. Subject matter

meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer and agenda of the meeting

2.1. Date of resolution regarding convening of the meeting of the Board of Directors: 23/11/2023.

2.2 Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer: 28/11/2023. 2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer:

1-2. Company's transactions.

Director,

Corporate Relations Department

(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/49-nt dd. 29/04/2021)

N.Yu. Yurchenko

November 23, 2023

