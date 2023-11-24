STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, its Agenda and Particular Resolutions Approved
by the Board of Directors of the Issuer
1. General information
1.1. Full name of the Issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical
Company Norilsk Nickel
1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified
1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District,
State Register of Legal Entities
Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000
1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the
1028400000298
Issuer (OGRN)
1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the
8401005730
Issuer (INN)
1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the
40155-F
Bank of Russia
1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564
disclose information
https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-
disclosure/
1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in
23/11/2023
respect of which the statement was made
2. Subject matter
meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer and agenda of the meeting
2.1. Date of resolution regarding convening of the meeting of the Board of Directors: 23/11/2023.
2.2 Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer: 28/11/2023. 2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer:
1-2. Company's transactions.
Director,
Corporate Relations Department
(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/49-nt dd. 29/04/2021)
N.Yu. Yurchenko
November 23, 2023
