Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNOD   US55315J1025

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS PENNY, MUNNINGS, EDWARDS STEP DOWN FROM NORNICKEL BOARD

03/16/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS PENNY, MUNNINGS, EDWARDS STEP DOWN FROM NORNICKEL BOARD

16-March-2022 / 20:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS PENNY, MUNNINGS, EDWARDS STEP DOWN FROM NORNICKEL BOARD

Moscow, March 16, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the Independent Non-Executive Directors Gareth Penny, Roger Munnings and Robert Edwards have stepped down from the company's Board of Directors. Replacement nominees for election to the Board will be announced in due course.

 

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,

Vice - president, Investor Relations

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 149619
EQS News ID: 1304739

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
01:02pIndependent non-executive directors penny, munnings, edwards step down from nornickel b..
EQ
12:08pNORILSK NICKEL : Researchers from the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences l..
PU
03/15Supply jitters buoy aluminium; LME nickel trading restart in focus
RE
03/15NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel to support employees with additional remuneration
PU
03/14Palladium dives about 17% as Russia supply fears recede
RE
03/14Norilsk Nickel Wins Approval To Pay Debt In Foreign Currency
MT
03/12Russia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC
RE
03/12Russia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC
RE
03/11VLADIMIR POTANIN : Don't take Russia back to 1917, Russian metals king Potanin warns
RE
03/11NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel overhauls two major furnaces at Copper Plant
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 483 M - -
Net income 2022 6 980 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,43x
Yield 2022 146%
Capitalization 2 889 M 2 889 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Average target price 33,60 $
Spread / Average Target 1 678%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%2 889
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.11%64 418
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.87%52 895
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.22.27%19 850
ANTOFAGASTA PLC14.38%19 691
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-16.64%17 627