Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNOD   US55315J1025

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

08/20/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

20-Aug-2021 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

Moscow, August 20, 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel (further 'Nornickel' or 'the Company'), the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that its shareholders approved the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company by cancelling shares repurchased during the buyback programme.

On August 19, 2021, the Extraordinary meeting of shareholders adopted a resolution to reduce the authorized capital of MMC Norilsk Nickel by RUB 4,590,852 to RUB 153,654,624 by cancelling 4,590,852 repurchased ordinary shares of the Company with a par value of RUB 1.

In June 2021, the Company completed share buyback, having repurchased from shareholders 5,382,079 ordinary shares. Remaining repurchased shares in the amount of 791,227 are expected to be used for the employees incentive purposes.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 120438
EQS News ID: 1227956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227956&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
09:04aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel's shareholders approved reducti..
PU
09:01aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel's shareholders approved reducti..
EQ
08/13Rusal cautious about second half due to export taxes, COVID-19
RE
08/12Russian investigators conduct search at CPC after Black Sea oil spill
RE
08/10MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Fitch Keeps Nornickel's BBB- Rating on Di..
MT
08/10METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Wins Contract To Deliver Equipment For Plant Expansion Proje..
MT
08/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel awards major contract for proce..
PU
08/05MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel Turns To H1 Profit On Higher Me..
MT
08/05Nornickel reports 1h2021 interim consolidated -8-
DJ
08/05Nornickel reports 1h2021 interim consolidated -7-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 562 M - -
Net income 2021 6 960 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 50 148 M 50 148 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,69 $
Average target price 37,18 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL1.57%50 148
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED34.64%18 277
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.56.56%5 762
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED53.13%4 346
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.81.66%1 734
PT TIMAH TBK-2.69%744