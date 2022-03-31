Norilsk Nickel : Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk

Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk

HPP-3 Incident Overview

Talnakh

Норильск

Norilsk

Kayerkan

• On May 29, 2020, an incident occurred whereby the containment of the emergency fuel storage at Heat and Power Plant № 3 (HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of Norilsk failed due to sudden sinking of support posts, resulting in the fuel leakage

• The fuel spill through Bezymianny stream via Daldykan river reached Ambarnya river, where bons prevented the contamination of Pyasino lake

• The city has not been impacted since the HPP-3 is located remotely from Norilsk