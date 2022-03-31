Norilsk Nickel : Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk

Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk
HPP-3 Incident Overview
• On May 29, 2020, an incident occurred whereby the containment of the emergency fuel storage at Heat and Power Plant № 3 (HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of Norilsk failed due to sudden sinking of support posts, resulting in the fuel leakage
• The fuel spill through Bezymianny stream via Daldykan river reached Ambarnya river, where bons prevented the contamination of Pyasino lake
• The city has not been impacted since the HPP-3 is located remotely from Norilsk
• Over a short period of time, 21.2kt of diesel fuel has leaked beyond the bunding perimeter. Upon completion of the bulk of the clean-up in September, according to the Company's current estimates, the fuel spill was split approximately 33%/67% between soil and water
Over 90% of leaked fuel was collected and contaminated soil removed (in July)
Contaminated soil was placed into sealed-off hangars to prevent further risk to the environment
Water-fuel mixture was collected from Ambarnaya river and near HPP-3, and placed into temporary tanks
Almost 700 people and 300 equipment items were involved in the clean-up
Key Milestones of Clean-Up Program and Rehabilitation
As at September-end, 35,000 m3 of water and fuel mixture had been collected
Remaining fuel was collected from the soil and water (using sorbent booms)
River banks were treated with sorbents and washed
The collected water and fuel mixture was transported to an industrial site at the Lebyazhye tailings dump for further separation
All fuel was separated from the water
2020-2021
Phase 4: Rehabilitation / Restoration
(December 2020-2023)
2021-2022
2021-2023
Clean-up in 2020
Key Milestones of Clean-up Phases 1&2: Soil and Residues
The soil from the site, contaminated by the diesel spill at HPP-3, was excavated all the way down to permafrost, replaced with a rock backfill, with a waterproof layer added.
• The contaminated soil was transported to specially-equipped storage sites
• Artificial watercourses were created to intercept floating concentrations of petroleum products using sorbents, sorbent booms, decantation tanks, and sheet membranes
• Containment booms were installed to contain the spill within the
Ambarnaya River delta and prevent it from spreading to Lake Pyasino
