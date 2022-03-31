Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNOD   US55315J1025

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norilsk Nickel : Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk

HPP-3 Incident Overview

Talnakh

Норильск

Norilsk

Kayerkan

  • On May 29, 2020, an incident occurred whereby the containment of the emergency fuel storage at Heat and Power Plant № 3 (HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of Norilsk failed due to sudden sinking of support posts, resulting in the fuel leakage

  • The fuel spill through Bezymianny stream via Daldykan river reached Ambarnya river, where bons prevented the contamination of Pyasino lake

  • The city has not been impacted since the HPP-3 is located remotely from Norilsk

  • Over a short period of time, 21.2kt of diesel fuel has leaked beyond the bunding perimeter. Upon completion of the bulk of the clean-up in September, according to the Company's current estimates, the fuel spill was split approximately 33%/67% between soil and water

  • Over 90% of leaked fuel was collected and contaminated soil removed (in July)

  • Contaminated soil was placed into sealed-off hangars to prevent further risk to the environment

  • Water-fuel mixture was collected from Ambarnaya river and near HPP-3, and placed into temporary tanks

  • Almost 700 people and 300 equipment items were involved in the clean-up

Key Milestones of Clean-Up Program and Rehabilitation

  • As at September-end, 35,000 m3 of water and fuel mixture had been collected

  • Remaining fuel was collected from the soil and water (using sorbent booms)

  • River banks were treated with sorbents and washed

  • The collected water and fuel mixture was transported to an industrial site at the Lebyazhye tailings dump for further separation

  • All fuel was separated from the water

2020-2021

  • Development of a rehabilitation plan

Phase 4: Rehabilitation / Restoration

(December 2020-2023)

2021-2022

  • Rehabilitation of the environment

  • Development and implementation of a project to replenish wildlife and restore the environment (in partnership with Siberian Federal University)

2021-2023

  • Disposal of the contaminated soil

Clean-up in 2020

Key Milestones of Clean-up Phases 1&2: Soil and Residues

The soil from the site, contaminated by the diesel spill at HPP-3, was excavated all the way down to permafrost, replaced with a rock backfill, with a waterproof layer added.

  • The contaminated soil was transported to specially-equipped storage sites

  • Artificial watercourses were created to intercept floating concentrations of petroleum products using sorbents, sorbent booms, decantation tanks, and sheet membranes

  • Containment booms were installed to contain the spill within the

    Ambarnaya River delta and prevent it from spreading to Lake Pyasino

Please read more:https://www.nornickel.com/sustainability/cleanup

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
11:36aNORILSK NICKEL : Clean-up of the Diesel Fuel Incident at HPP-3 in Norilsk
PU
03/30NORILSK NICKEL : Accrued (declared) and (or) paid earnings on securities of the Issuer, ot..
PU
03/29NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel continues implementation of Sulfur Programme
PU
03/25NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel sold its subsidiary airline Nordstar
PU
03/25The Current Management team including Chief Executive Officer of Nordstar Leonid Mokhov..
CI
03/24Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
RE
03/24Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long hiatus
RE
03/23NORILSK NICKEL : International contest for Norilsk renovation concept – winners anno..
PU
03/22LME says it has no current plans to ban Russian metal from its system
RE
03/18NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel to monitor the condition of buildings using a drone
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 993 M - -
Net income 2022 7 237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,46x
Yield 2022 16,4%
Capitalization 22 271 M 22 271 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,57 $
Average target price 34,50 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%22 271
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.20.03%73 874
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.52%59 404
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-10.28%15 764
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.41.40%13 864
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED10.70%5 606