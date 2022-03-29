Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel continues implementation of Sulfur Programme

NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossarycontinues with its development projects. At the site of the Sulfur Programme, three contractors (Velesstroy, Metpromstroy, STEP) are simultaneously constructing around-the-clock 28 facilities that make up a single sulfuric acid neutralization complex.

The Sulfur Programme is Nornickel's largest and most important environmental initiative, which provides for the utilization of sulfur dioxide at the Nadezhda Smelter and Copper Smelter, which are part of the company's Polar Division, to dramatically reduce emissions in Norilsk.

Today, almost 3,000 people are involved in the construction of environmental facilities. Since the work started, more than 2,000 tons of equipment and 12,000 tons of metal structures have been installed. Among the facilities under construction is the installation of six storage tanks for sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) with a total volume of 15,000 m3.

"Their assembly goes on non-stop under the guidance of the project's contractor Velesstroy. Velesstroy works in extreme conditions, and this is normal for us. But here [in Norilsk] we are facing very strong winds, which make it difficult to install the tanks with cranes. However, we work around-the-clock, we proceed with welding and installation of tanks. About 130 workers are involved in the installation of metal structures and equipment. The deadline for commissioning the facilities is the end of September this year," Nenad Marinkovic, the head of Velesstroy's construction and installation department, said.

The six tanks play an important role in the process chain for neutralizing sulfuric acid and in reducing emissions in general. The tanks are designed for long-term storage of sulfuric acid with a service life of at least 10 years. The diameter of each tank is 19 meters, the wall thickness at the bottom is almost 2 cm, and the height of the storage reaches 9 meters, which is comparable to a 3-storey building. Each of the tanks will be able to hold more than 4,000 tons of acid.

The H₂SO₄ storage itself, in which tanks are currently being installed, will be the final link in the technical sulfuric acid production. It is possible to ship the product from it both for production needs by filling it into tank trucks, and to direct the acid to the next stage for neutralizing it with limestone, where it is converted into a harmless natural material - gypsum pulp.

Another shop for the production of sulfuric acid sees a site being prepared for the installation of the largest equipment of the Sulfur Program - five heat exchanging units, each of which weighs from 130 to 200 tons. The task of the units is to maintain the thermal regime in different layers of the three catalytic converters in order to ensure the strongest possible interaction of the catalyst with the gas mixture.

The devices have already arrived at the Dudinka seaport. Special preparations have been made for the transportation of these giant units to the Nadezhda Smelter site: a special route has been laid, self-propelled modular transporters are ready to carry them. Once all permits are received, the heat exchangers will be delivered to Nadezhda.

Installation of the heat exchangers in a shop is no less complicated than their shipment. They will arrive at the facility already assembled, with a total weight of almost 900 tons, so their weight and dimensions need to be factored in. To place the equipment in the shop, it was necessary to install specialized lifting mechanisms, with the help of which large-sized equipment would be mounted on the designated destination without being damaged.

Despite external challenges, Nornickel continues to implement development projects. The company has sufficient margin of strength to fulfill its plans. On March 15, 2022, the company's vice presidents spoke about this on a teleconference with employees. In addition to what has already been done, about 6,000 tons of equipment and about 22,000 tons of metal structures will have to be assembled at Nadezhda Smelter. All ongoing work under the project is aimed at launching the first production line at Nadezhda Smelter into integrated pilot operation by the end of 2022.