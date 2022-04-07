Log in
Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel hauls massive equipment for Sulphur Programme

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Massive heat exchangers for the sulphur capture and utilisation factory in Norilsk are loaded on special trucks in the Dudinka Seaport and moved to the Nadezhda Smelter. NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary's flagship environmental project - the Sulphur Programme - will require 15 heat exchangers; 11 of them have already been delivered to Dudinka, and four more are on their way to the port. The first unit has already been delivered to the Nadezhda Smelter via a specially organised transport corridor.

Special truck hauls the first heat exchanger from the Dudinka Seaport to the Nadezhda Smelter

The heavy equipment is hauled by the company that runs a fleet of special machinery and staff. The shipment started with the smallest unit, it weighs over 130 tonnes and is over 7 metres in diameter.

"In order to transport these heat exchangers from Dudinka to Norilsk (almost 90 km), we prepared a transport corridor. We relocated several utilities, gas and electricity networks. We also built junctions along the entire route of the bulky cargo to allow vehicles to pass, and made additional reinforcement of bridge structures. Difficult ice-covered areas, ascents and descents of Dudinka road were scraped to asphalt in order to prevent vehicles from slipping. In other words, a lot of work was done," said Oleg Shcherbaev, senior manager of the Sulphur Programme's project office.

The first part of the route, from the seaport to the exit from Dudinka, the 19-metre cargo was moved on a self-propelled modular platform (SPMT). Its direction and speed was set by a contractor specialist walking beside the control panel. The maximum speed was 5km per hour, similar to an average walking speed.

The remaining part of the route, about 70 km along the route to the Nadezhda Smelter, was travelled by a heavy hauler using a modular trailer. It travelled at a speed of 15-20 km per hour to the construction site of the Sulphur Programme at night in order not to obstruct the general traffic. It took about two days to transport one heat exchanger to its destination.

At the Sulphur Programme site, everything is ready for the installation of the large equipment. In order to place these giants with a total weight of almost 900 tonnes in the workshop, special lifting devices - Vento systems - have been installed. The units will be installed at three points in the shop. Lifting one heat exchanger will take a whole day. The lifting system, which is capable of moving around the site, will bring the load to the site and allow the installation to take place. The uniqueness of this system is that it is used in confined spaces, when a very heavy load needs to be lifted. This system is new and unique in Russia and has a fairly high coefficient of performance.

Watch the video of the first heat exchanger delivery from Dudinka to the Nadezhda Smelter here.

For Reference

Nornickel's Norilsk Division is implementing a large-scale, unparalleled Sulphur Programme at the Nadezhda Smelter and the Copper Smelter. It involves the launch of emission capture facilities at the smelters. The total cost of the programme is estimated at over RUB 300bn. The programme measures are part of the Clean Air federal project and are its largest measure. The Sulphur Programme technology includes intermediate sulphuric acid production with a high degree of sulphur dioxide recovery. All work under the project is aimed at launching the first process line at the Nadezhda Smelter into comprehensive pilot operation by the end of 2022.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
