Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel launches state-of-the-art control centre at Skalisty mine

The control center at Skalisty mine makes it possible to plan and monitor the self-propelled drilling rigs, loading of rock mass from the tunnelling and blasting units, as well as scheduling mining operations. NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryhad invested RUB 277mn in the control centre.

Control centres at Nornickel's mines enable the CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel"Go to the glossaryto deliver significant increase in the efficiency of its mining operations. Such centres have already been launched at Taimyrsky, Oktyabrsky and Komsomolsky mines. Skalisty, the youngest mine in the Norilsk Division and supplier of raw materials for the Talnakh Concentrator, will be Nornickel's first autonomous mine.

Prior to the operations control centre, Nornickel established underground infrastructure at the mine as part of the Technological Breakthrough programme. Technicians laid fibre optic cable, introduced radio communications and built a project to position mining equipment and personnel, and set up wireless data transfer points. Access to Wi-Fi is now available in almost every mine workings. The mines are equipped with video cameras in the areas that require special attention.

The centre has 20 automated workplaces. Dispatchers have the key role to maintain operational work and monitor the work in progress both underground and on the surface. The centre also accommodates specialists for backfill operations, anchoring and major construction as well as specialists in various fields of temporary planning. In addition, the centre provides space to house equipment for the remote control of underground machines.

"The opening of the state-of-the-art operations centre is the next step for the Company in implementing a major project to introduce unmanned technologies at the Skalisty mine. The introduction of operations centres is continuing to be implemented, with the Mayak mine joining the programme this year. We also plan a similar centre at the Nadezhda Smelter and at Bear Creek," said Nikolay Utkin, Nornickel Senior Vice President and Head of the Norilsk Division.

For reference:

The construction of the Skalisty mine is Nornickel's key investment project, which to a large extent determines the future development of the Company's mineral resource base. According to Nornickel's raw material base development strategy, the production volumes of the Skalisty mine are expected to increase by 19% from the current 2.5 million tonnes of commercial rich ore per annum to 3.0 million tonnes per annum by 2030.