Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNOD   US55315J1025

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel launches state-of-the-art control centre at Skalisty mine

03/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The control center at Skalisty mine makes it possible to plan and monitor the self-propelled drilling rigs, loading of rock mass from the tunnelling and blasting units, as well as scheduling mining operations. NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryhad invested RUB 277mn in the control centre.

Norilsk Division Head Nikolai Utkin attends the launch of the Skalisty operations control centre.

Control centres at Nornickel's mines enable the CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel"Go to the glossaryto deliver significant increase in the efficiency of its mining operations. Such centres have already been launched at Taimyrsky, Oktyabrsky and Komsomolsky mines. Skalisty, the youngest mine in the Norilsk Division and supplier of raw materials for the Talnakh Concentrator, will be Nornickel's first autonomous mine.

Prior to the operations control centre, Nornickel established underground infrastructure at the mine as part of the Technological Breakthrough programme. Technicians laid fibre optic cable, introduced radio communications and built a project to position mining equipment and personnel, and set up wireless data transfer points. Access to Wi-Fi is now available in almost every mine workings. The mines are equipped with video cameras in the areas that require special attention.

The centre has 20 automated workplaces. Dispatchers have the key role to maintain operational work and monitor the work in progress both underground and on the surface. The centre also accommodates specialists for backfill operations, anchoring and major construction as well as specialists in various fields of temporary planning. In addition, the centre provides space to house equipment for the remote control of underground machines.

"The opening of the state-of-the-art operations centre is the next step for the Company in implementing a major project to introduce unmanned technologies at the Skalisty mine. The introduction of operations centres is continuing to be implemented, with the Mayak mine joining the programme this year. We also plan a similar centre at the Nadezhda Smelter and at Bear Creek," said Nikolay Utkin, Nornickel Senior Vice President and Head of the Norilsk Division.

For reference:

The construction of the Skalisty mine is Nornickel's key investment project, which to a large extent determines the future development of the Company's mineral resource base. According to Nornickel's raw material base development strategy, the production volumes of the Skalisty mine are expected to increase by 19% from the current 2.5 million tonnes of commercial rich ore per annum to 3.0 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
10:29aNORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel launches state-of-the-art control centre at Skalisty mine
PU
08:33aPalladium jumps as Russia sanctions threaten supply, gold firms
RE
02/27Palladium, gold climb as West cranks up sanctions on Russia
RE
02/25Gold climbs as investors assess impact of Ukraine crisis
RE
02/24Factbox-How the Ukraine conflict could affect the U.S. economy
RE
02/24Gold, palladium slip as equities gain after Biden's Russia sanctions
RE
02/24Commodity supplies at risk as Russia invades Ukraine
RE
02/24Gold, palladium jump after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
02/24Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine
RE
02/23Palladium rallies, gold rises above $1,900 with focus on Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 854 M - -
Net income 2022 7 071 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,02x
Yield 2022 19,3%
Capitalization 21 019 M 21 019 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,75 $
Average target price 32,87 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-55.54%21 019
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.05%68 302
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION12.45%53 644
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD11.62%23 838
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.21.31%20 128
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.63%20 114