    MNOD   US55315J1025

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
Norilsk Nickel : The Information on assigning rating to securities and/or the issuer, as well rating change by credit rating agency or other organization based on agreement

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT

The Information on assigning rating to securities and/or the issuer, as well rating change by credit rating

agency or other organization based on agreement concluded with the issuer

1. General information

1.1. Full name of the Issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical

Company Norilsk Nickel

1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified 1 ul., Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets

State Register of Legal Entities

district, Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000

1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the

1028400000298

Issuer (OGRN)

1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the

8401005730

Issuer (INN)

1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the

40155-F

Bank of Russia

1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564

disclose information

https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-

disclosure/

1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in

05/03/2022

respect of which the statement was made

2. Subject matter of the message regarding assignment or change of a rating of the issuer by a rating agency or other organization based on agreement

Rating target (securities and (or) the issuer): the Issuer.

Type of a rating which was assigned to the rating target (credit rating, other rating): long-termdefault rating of the issuer in foreign currency / short-termcredit default of the issuer in foreign currency / long-termdefault rating of the issuer in local currency.

Rating assigned, in case of changes in rating - changed from /to: Rating before changes: ВBB- /F3 / BBB-.

Rating after changes: В / B / B.

Date of rating assigning or changing: 04/03/2022.

Brief description of rating or address of the web site where information on the methodology of rating assigning is published: information on the methodology of rating assigning by Fitch rating agency is provided at its web-sitеwww.fitchratings.com.

Full company name (for commercial organization) or name (for non-profits), location, taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if any), primary State Registration Number (OGRN) (if any) or the credit rating agency of other organization, which assigned the rating: Russian branch Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd, 30 North Colonnade,

London E14 5GN, Great Britain, INN 9909069574, OGRN - not applicable.

Other information on rating, stated at the discretion of the Issuer: n/a

Director,

Corporate Relations Department

N.Yu. Yurchenko

(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/49-nt dd. 29/04/2021)

March 05, 2022

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
