Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
16720.00 RUB   +1.03%
12:38pBASF says its battery material plant will be running by year-end
RE
08:51aNornickel provides update in relation to loan participation notes due 2025
EQ
10/28Nornickel's board of directors recommends new directors
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF says its battery material plant will be running by year-end

11/01/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the facade of the BASF plant in Schweizerhalle

(Reuters) - BASF's new battery materials site in Schwarzheide, eastern Germany, will start production towards the end of the year, it said on Tuesday, as the chemicals group seeks to cater to a growing European electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Under a push to build a global materials network serving the EV industry, BASF has been seeking a string of alliances with cobalt and nickel miners.

That included a 2018 partnership with Russia's Norilsk Nickel in Harjavalta, Finland, which will supply metals to the Schwarzheide site.

"We will ramp up the first facility here towards the end of the year," Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller told reporters after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the production site on Tuesday.

The CEO reiterated that the site will also recycle batteries from electric vehicles that go out of commission.

The battery materials business is one of two major investment projects at BASF. The other is the 10 billion euro ($9.9 billion) construction of a new chemicals complex in Zhanjiang, China.

The group, which plans to cut jobs at its headquarters in Germany, will compete in battery recycling mainly with Belgium's Umicore.

($1 = 1.0133 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Miranda Murray in Berlin; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.13% 45.495 Delayed Quote.-26.46%
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 1.03% 16720 End-of-day quote.-26.76%
UMICORE -0.69% 33.12 Real-time Quote.-6.71%
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
12:38pBASF says its battery material plant will be running by year-end
RE
08:51aNornickel provides update in relation to loan participation notes due 2025
EQ
10/28Nornickel's board of directors recommends new directors
EQ
10/25Bluejay Mining Appoints Former Nornickel Director as Executive Chairman
MT
10/24Nornickel Confirms FY22 Targets as Nine-month Production Jumps
MT
10/24Mining And Metallurgical Norilsk Nic : Nornickel announces Consolidated Production Results..
PU
10/24Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 9 months of 2022
EQ
10/24Russia's Rusal files London lawsuit against Potanin over Nornickel pact
RE
10/24Russia's Rusal Sues Nornickel CEO for Shareholders' Losses
MT
10/24Rusal accuses Potanin of breaching Nornickel shareholder pact
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 852 M - -
Net income 2021 6 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 40 553 M 41 439 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16 720,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrey Bougrov Senior Vice President-Sustainable Development
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 439
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.06%45 294
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.89%36 312
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-37.85%9 506
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.86%7 732
ALLKEM LIMITED38.85%5 892