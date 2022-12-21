Advanced search
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
16720.00 RUB   +1.03%
Base metals mixed on dollar moves, China COVID woes

12/21/2022 | 12:38am EST
BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals were mixed on Wednesday as weak U.S. dollar and tight supplies offered some support, while the rapid spread of COVID-19 in top consumer China continued to fan demand worries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange little changed at $8,354 a tonne by 0504 GMT.

LME aluminium climbed 0.7% at $2,389 a tonne, zinc was down 0.8% to $3,058.50, lead edged 0.4% down to $2,172, while tin gained 0.2% to $23,965.

The dollar index edged higher as the yen eased with traders digesting a surprise policy tweak by the Bank of Japan that sent the yen to a four-month peak in previous trading session.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity less attractive to non-dollar buyers.

China's yuan eased against the dollar in thin trade, as sentiment remained depressed due to growing economic concerns from a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Still, tight global stocks for metals including copper, aluminium and zinc and news of possible production cuts lent some help.

Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main source of aluminium, starting June 2023, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia's Norisk Nickel , the biggest producer of refined nickel, is considering reducing output by 10% next year.

Panama government ordered Canada's First Quantum Minerals last week to pause operations at its flagship copper mine in the country after missing a deadline to finalise a deal that would have increased payments to the government from the mine.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.5% to 65,480 yuan ($9,394.41) a tonne.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.2% at 18,595 yuan a tonne, zinc eased 0.5% to 23,390 yuan, nickel rose 1.5% to 217,190 yuan, and tin was up 1.7% to 194,950 yuan.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) ($1 = 6.9701 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.07% 88.07 Delayed Quote.9.89%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 160.77 Delayed Quote.6.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.21657 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.17% 97.1 Delayed Quote.10.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7344 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 12897.68 Real-time Quote.6.44%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.10% 140.254 Delayed Quote.11.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.0611 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. -5.63% 25.98 Delayed Quote.-14.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.08% 1.597572 Delayed Quote.7.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.7015 Delayed Quote.-14.57%
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 1.03% 16720 End-of-day quote.-26.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.37% 83.315 Delayed Quote.10.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.6303 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.98% 151.4178 Real-time Quote.-15.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.30% 6.97644 Delayed Quote.9.84%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.19% 132.15 Delayed Quote.19.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.92% 69.25 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 852 M - -
Net income 2021 6 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 40 553 M 36 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrey Evgenyevich Bugrov Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%36 151
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.08%53 400
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.55%46 015
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.89%11 579
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.36%9 367
ALLKEM LIMITED18.08%5 251