Base metals mixed on dollar moves, China COVID woes

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals were mixed on Wednesday as weak U.S. dollar and tight supplies offered some support, while the rapid spread of COVID-19 in top consumer China continued to fan demand worries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange little changed at $8,354 a tonne by 0504 GMT.

LME aluminium climbed 0.7% at $2,389 a tonne, zinc was down 0.8% to $3,058.50, lead edged 0.4% down to $2,172, while tin gained 0.2% to $23,965.

The dollar index edged higher as the yen eased with traders digesting a surprise policy tweak by the Bank of Japan that sent the yen to a four-month peak in previous trading session.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity less attractive to non-dollar buyers.

China's yuan eased against the dollar in thin trade, as sentiment remained depressed due to growing economic concerns from a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Still, tight global stocks for metals including copper, aluminium and zinc and news of possible production cuts lent some help.

Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main source of aluminium, starting June 2023, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia's Norisk Nickel , the biggest producer of refined nickel, is considering reducing output by 10% next year.

Panama government ordered Canada's First Quantum Minerals last week to pause operations at its flagship copper mine in the country after missing a deadline to finalise a deal that would have increased payments to the government from the mine.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.5% to 65,480 yuan ($9,394.41) a tonne.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.2% at 18,595 yuan a tonne, zinc eased 0.5% to 23,390 yuan, nickel rose 1.5% to 217,190 yuan, and tin was up 1.7% to 194,950 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) ($1 = 6.9701 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)