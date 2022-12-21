Base metals mixed on dollar moves, China COVID woes

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals
were mixed on Wednesday as weak U.S. dollar and tight supplies
offered some support, while the rapid spread of COVID-19 in top
consumer China continued to fan demand worries.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
little changed at $8,354 a tonne by 0504 GMT.
LME aluminium climbed 0.7% at $2,389 a tonne, zinc
was down 0.8% to $3,058.50, lead edged 0.4% down
to $2,172, while tin gained 0.2% to $23,965.
The dollar index edged higher as the yen eased with
traders digesting a surprise policy tweak by the Bank of Japan
that sent the yen to a four-month peak in previous trading
session.
A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity less
attractive to non-dollar buyers.
China's yuan eased against the dollar in thin trade, as
sentiment remained depressed due to growing economic concerns
from a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.
Still, tight global stocks for metals including copper,
aluminium and zinc and news of possible production cuts lent
some help.
Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main source of
aluminium, starting June 2023, President Joko Widodo said on
Wednesday.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia's Norisk Nickel
, the biggest producer of refined nickel, is
considering reducing output by 10% next year.
Panama government ordered Canada's First Quantum Minerals
last week to pause operations at its flagship copper
mine in the country after missing a deadline to finalise a deal
that would have increased payments to the government from the
mine.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 0.5% to 65,480 yuan
($9,394.41) a tonne.
SHFE aluminium gained 0.2% at 18,595 yuan a tonne,
zinc eased 0.5% to 23,390 yuan, nickel rose
1.5% to 217,190 yuan, and tin was up 1.7% to 194,950
yuan.
($1 = 6.9701 Chinese yuan)
