  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
16720.00 RUB   +1.03%
12:14aElectric vehicles throw Palladium's mega-rally into reverse
RE
01/24Nornickel's FY22 Production Rises For All Metals
MT
01/24Shunned by Western suppliers, Nornickel expects delay to projects after 2024
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electric vehicles throw Palladium's mega-rally into reverse

01/27/2023 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee places an ingot of 99.97 percent pure palladium at a plant of Krastsvetmet in Krasnoyarsk

LONDON (Reuters) - An era of breathtaking palladium rallies is likely to be ending, analysts said, as rising supply and stagnant demand erode prices of the metal used to neutralise vehicle exhaust emissions.

Palladium, once the cheapest major precious metal, rocketed from less than $500 an ounce in 2016 to above $3,400 last March, leaving platinum and gold for dust. (Graphic: Palladium's rally, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/mopakjeqmpa/PALL%20GRAPHIC%20PRICES.JPG)

Powering the rally was rising demand from automakers who needed more palladium per vehicle to meet tightening emissions standards. Supply could not keep up, leading to huge deficits.

That is now changing.

Electric vehicles (EVs) that do not need palladium are gaining market share and automakers are substituting some palladium for cheaper platinum in combustion engine vehicles.

Meanwhile, supply from recycled cars is rising as those containing more palladium reach the end of the road.

Palladium has dropped to around $1,700 an ounce.

"We see prices coming down gradually every year," said Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America. "Palladium is a one trick pony. Demand relies pretty much 90% on the auto industry."

Analysts at Macquarie predicted prices would average just $1,150 an ounce in 2027. (Graphic: Auto production, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/zgvobronnpd/PALL%20GRAPHIC%20AUTOS.JPG)

Demand from automakers will fall by around 400,000 ounces between 2022 and 2027, while supply from recycling of vehicles will increase by 1.2 million ounces, analysts at Morgan Stanley forecast. (Graphic: Palladium supply from recycled vehicles, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/znvnbzwxbvl/PALL%20GRAPHIC%20RECYCLED%20SUPPLY.JPG)

That will shift the roughly 11 million ounce a year market to a surplus of nearly a million ounces in 2027, they said. (Graphic: Palladium market balance, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/gdpzqwxmwvw/PALL%20GRAPHIC%20BALANCE.JPG)

But it is too early to rule out short-term upward moves.

Macquarie sees demand from automakers rising this year and next and no palladium oversupply until 2025.

Russia's Norilsk Nickel, which accounts for 40% of global mine supply, said on Tuesday its palladium output would fall 8%-14% this year, which could tighten the market.

Prices surged last year due to fears of sanctions on Norilsk's palladium after Russia invaded Ukraine. Uncertainty around supply remains as long as the war continues, said Jacob Smith at consultants Metals Focus.

"If there's any constraints on that (supply from Russia), you'll definitely see a spike," he said. (Graphic: Palladium speculators, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/akpeqaboepr/PALL%20GRAPHIC%20SPECULATORS%202.JPG)

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Peter Hobson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.35% 35.34 Delayed Quote.6.70%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.26% 187.46 Delayed Quote.10.88%
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 1.03% 16720 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.90% 96.5 Delayed Quote.12.49%
PALLADIUM -0.85% 1663.73 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
THE DUST S.A. 1.82% 16.8 End-of-day quote.38.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.45% 69.18 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 852 M - -
Net income 2021 6 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 40 553 M 36 802 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrey Evgenyevich Bugrov Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 867
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.22.74%66 664
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.74%58 238
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.17%11 287
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.66%11 137
ALLKEM LIMITED23.49%6 264