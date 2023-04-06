MMC Norilsk Nickel: NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel» or the «Company»)



NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Moscow, April 6, 2023 – The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has determined a list of nominees to the Board of Directors for the AGM vote.

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by shareholders are as follows:

Sergey Batekhin

Elena Bezdenezhnykh

Andrey Bougrov

Petr Voznenko

Sergey Volk - independent

Valery Grinenko - independent

Alexandra Zakharova

Marianna Zakharova

Larisa Zelkova

Irina Komarova - independent

Sergey Malyshev

Artur Melikyan - independent

Evgeny Shvarts - independent

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors are as follows:

Denis Alexandrov - independent

Alexey Ivanov - independent

Stanislav Luchitsky - independent

Anton Sychev – independent

Egor Sheibak

Andrey Bougrov, Chairman of Nornickel’s Board of Directors, commented on this subject:

“This year the Board of Directors and major shareholders of the Company nominated a record number of independent candidates for the Board of Directors. I believe that increased representation of independent directors with diverse professional experience will enhance the work of the Board and its committees and increase the transparency of the management decision making”.

