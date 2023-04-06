Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
16720.00 RUB   +1.03%
11:01aMmc Norilsk Nickel : Nine independent candidates are nominated to nornickel's board of directors
EQ
03/24Rusal to Initiate More Legal Action Against Nornickel CEO Over Dividend Row
MT
03/23Rusal plans further lawsuit against Potanin over Nornickel pact
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MMC Norilsk Nickel: NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

04/06/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
MMC Norilsk Nickel: NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

06-Apr-2023 / 18:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel» or the «Company»)
 

NINE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES ARE NOMINATED TO NORNICKEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Moscow, April 6, 2023 – The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has determined a list of nominees to the Board of Directors for the AGM vote.

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by shareholders are as follows:

  • Sergey Batekhin
  • Elena Bezdenezhnykh
  • Andrey Bougrov
  • Petr Voznenko
  • Sergey Volk - independent
  • Valery Grinenko - independent
  • Alexandra Zakharova
  • Marianna Zakharova
  • Larisa Zelkova
  • Irina Komarova - independent
  • Sergey Malyshev
  • Artur Melikyan - independent
  • Evgeny Shvarts - independent

The candidates to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors are as follows:

  • Denis Alexandrov - independent
  • Alexey Ivanov - independent
  • Stanislav Luchitsky - independent
  • Anton Sychev – independent
  • Egor Sheibak

 

Andrey Bougrov, Chairman of Nornickel’s Board of Directors, commented on this subject:

“This year the Board of Directors and major shareholders of the Company nominated a record number of independent candidates for the Board of Directors. I believe that increased representation of independent directors with diverse professional experience will enhance the work of the Board and its committees and increase the transparency of the management decision making”.

 

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 235624
News ID: 1603567

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
11:01aMmc Norilsk Nickel : Nine independent candidates are nominated to nornickel's board of dir..
EQ
03/24Rusal to Initiate More Legal Action Against Nornickel CEO Over Dividend Row
MT
03/23Rusal plans further lawsuit against Potanin over Nornickel pact
RE
03/22Is it worth capitalising on the recent correction?
Alphavalue
03/17Nornickel's Self-Assessment Finds Mining Assets Eligible for Sustainability Certificati..
MT
03/17Nornickel completed self-assessment for irma certification
EQ
03/13Nornickel Board Rejects Rusal's Chair Nominee For CEO's Holding Company
MT
03/13Nornickel Board Rejects Rusal's Chairman Nominee
MT
03/13Russia's Nornickel board rejects Rusal proposal to replace chairman - source
RE
03/13Russia's Nornickel board rejects Rusal proposal to replace chairman -source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 876 M - -
Net income 2022 5 458 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 553 M 31 938 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrey Evgenyevich Bugrov Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%31 938
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.11%57 686
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.88%57 372
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.44%10 629
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.38%9 927
ALLKEM LIMITED-0.18%4 805
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer