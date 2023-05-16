Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : 2022 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (including audited consolidated IFRS financial statements)

We are pleased to present to you the Annual Report of MMC Norilsk Nickel and entities comprising the same group of companies (the "Group", "Nornickel", the "Company")

for the year ended 31 December 2022. The main controlled entities and PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL's interest in their capital are listed

in the 2022 consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The Report discloses all aspects of Nornickel's operations in the context of sustainability. Nornickel has a unique resource base underpinning its strategy of production growth and operational excellence as well as its unprecedented environmental programme. This clean growth strategy not only lays out long- term ore production and capital investment targets but also sets out concrete action plans to reduce the Company's environmental footprint in its regions of operation.