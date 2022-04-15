Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04/14 11:49:59 am EDT
20004.00 RUB   -3.80%
12:31pMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel commences installation of equipment for the Sulphur Programme
PU
08:41aEXCLUSIVE : Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting
RE
04/14NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel starts additional exploration drilling at Talnakh mines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel commences installation of equipment for the Sulphur Programme

04/15/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Having delivered the first batch of five multi-tonne heat exchangers for the Sulphur Programme to the site of the Nadezhda Smelter, NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryembarked on the next step - installation of the giant units in the shop's confined space.

Installation of the first heat exchanger

The installation of the heat exchangers was preceded by a year of painstaking preparation. The preparatory work made it possible to coordinate the contractors, the transportation and installation, which are proceeding on schedule. As of today, 5 out of the 15 units have been hauled from the Dudinka Seaport to the Nadezhda Smelter, and the first one has already been mounted.

The weight of the first unit installed is 147 tonnes, the heaviest one is 230 tonnes. "We will have to deliver 15 unique installation operations. Their uniqueness is that the weight and dimensions of the heat exchangers are different," said Andrei Zhuravlev, project manager for the installation and assembly of the heat exchanger units.

The first of 15 heat exchangers for the Sulphur Programme is installed at Nadezhda Smelter

Behind the process is a professional team with the skills and equipment to perform these tasks. This includes the use of a Venta gantry system with two jacks with a lifting capacity of 200 tonnes each and an auxiliary 250 tonne crane.

The 15 heat exchangers, which together weigh in at 2,700 tonnes, are scheduled to be installed within three months in the compressor station. Their task is to aid the exchange of heat between the layers in the contact apparatus. These are no less impressive, with a height of 27 metres. They are being installed in parallel with the heat exchangers. The first heat exchanger is the start-up unit. It is the one that will take part in the start-up of the catalyst in the sulphur dioxide contact tank and play its part in reducing emissions.

Installation of the units runs in parallel with the main production chain and does not affect the work around it. More than three thousand people are working around the clock to build almost three dozen facilities for the future production facility, constructing kilometres of pipework, and installing thousands of tonnes of equipment, 70% of which is manufactured domestically, including the heat exchangers.

"Construction of one of the biggest projects in the recent history of the Russian mining and metallurgical industry is in full swing. Within the next few months we will already be entering start-up mode for the individual facilities. Therefore, we expect that in 2023 we will be able to deliver on the Sulphur Programme goals and targets that we have set for ourselves at the Nadezhda Smelter," said Sergey Dubovitsky, Nornickel Senior Vice President.

Details can be seen in the video by clicking on the link.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
12:31pMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel commences installation of equipment for t..
PU
08:41aEXCLUSIVE : Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting
RE
04/14NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel starts additional exploration drilling at Talnakh mines
PU
04/14Possible Delisting Of Russian Depositary Receipts Could Result In Hefty Paydays For Ban..
MT
04/13NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel harjavalta recognised for responsible mineral sourcing
PU
04/13NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel to appeal against court ruling to seize Norilsk Railroad
PU
04/11SocGen severs Russia ties with sale of Rosbank to oligarch Potanin
RE
04/08London market blocks newly refined Russian platinum and palladium
RE
04/05Global nickel smelting up in March despite Ukraine, satellite data shows
RE
03/15Russia's Nornickel looking at alternative equipment supplies from Russia, Asia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 140 M - -
Net income 2022 7 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,0%
Capitalization 37 135 M 36 736 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 242,93 $
Average target price 311,55 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%37 135
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.18.45%71 561
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION17.96%56 273
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.56%14 068
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.47.54%14 004
ALLKEM LIMITED30.00%6 387