Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel commences installation of equipment for the Sulphur Programme

Having delivered the first batch of five multi-tonne heat exchangers for the Sulphur Programme to the site of the Nadezhda Smelter, Nornickel embarked on the next step - installation of the giant units in the shop's confined space.

The installation of the heat exchangers was preceded by a year of painstaking preparation. The preparatory work made it possible to coordinate the contractors, the transportation and installation, which are proceeding on schedule. As of today, 5 out of the 15 units have been hauled from the Dudinka Seaport to the Nadezhda Smelter, and the first one has already been mounted.

The weight of the first unit installed is 147 tonnes, the heaviest one is 230 tonnes. "We will have to deliver 15 unique installation operations. Their uniqueness is that the weight and dimensions of the heat exchangers are different," said Andrei Zhuravlev, project manager for the installation and assembly of the heat exchanger units.

Behind the process is a professional team with the skills and equipment to perform these tasks. This includes the use of a Venta gantry system with two jacks with a lifting capacity of 200 tonnes each and an auxiliary 250 tonne crane.

The 15 heat exchangers, which together weigh in at 2,700 tonnes, are scheduled to be installed within three months in the compressor station. Their task is to aid the exchange of heat between the layers in the contact apparatus. These are no less impressive, with a height of 27 metres. They are being installed in parallel with the heat exchangers. The first heat exchanger is the start-up unit. It is the one that will take part in the start-up of the catalyst in the sulphur dioxide contact tank and play its part in reducing emissions.

Installation of the units runs in parallel with the main production chain and does not affect the work around it. More than three thousand people are working around the clock to build almost three dozen facilities for the future production facility, constructing kilometres of pipework, and installing thousands of tonnes of equipment, 70% of which is manufactured domestically, including the heat exchangers.

"Construction of one of the biggest projects in the recent history of the Russian mining and metallurgical industry is in full swing. Within the next few months we will already be entering start-up mode for the individual facilities. Therefore, we expect that in 2023 we will be able to deliver on the Sulphur Programme goals and targets that we have set for ourselves at the Nadezhda Smelter," said Sergey Dubovitsky, Nornickel Senior Vice President.

