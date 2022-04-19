Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-14
20240.00 RUB   +1.18%
PU
PU
PU
Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel to develop Lebyazhye tailing dam

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryis preparing to ramp up production in the South Cluster. By 2030, the cluster will reach a mining and processing capacity of 18 mtpa of ore. All supporting infrastructure will also be upgraded.

Heavy machinery at work at the Lebyazhye tailings

One of the key infrastructure elements the CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel"Go to the glossaryis working on is the safe storage of tailings from ore processed at Norilsk Concentrator. In line with that, the construction of the third field of the Lebyazhye tailing dam was launched.

Construction is underway in accordance with rules and requirements of environmental laws and with global principles of sustainable development, says Vasily Alekseev, the project's manager. He points out that the Company seeks to mitigate its impact on water bodies, air, land, and biodiversity, as well as to ensure effective waste management and responsible operation of tailing dams.

An enclosing dam up to 10 metres high was built at the site, and a durable waterproofing screen in the form of a mat with a reinforcing mesh, designed specifically for the Far North and Arctic regions, was installed. All this contributes to safe operation of the facility. Another environmental benefit is water, which is discharged into the tailing storage facility together with waste tailings from Norilsk Concentrator: it will be treated and reused in the production process. A network of pipelines is being put in place to form a closed-loop water recycling system. A particularly important environmental protection measure is the construction of a diversion canal for the Kupets River to divert the water body away from the site. The canal, which is around 4 km long, will be put into operation during the flood season of 2022. It is currently 98% complete and ready to receive floodwater at any time.

"We are diverting the Kupets River from the tailing dam completely. It will bypass the facility on the west side and flow into the old riverbed downstream. All the environmental requirements are fully met," Vasily Alekseev added.

The facility will be equipped with powerful lighting systems: high-voltage power lines will be laid all along the perimeter, transformer substations will be installed, and electric fence will be at the exits.

Construction is now almost 65% complete. Project costs will amount to RUB 12 bn. As many as four contractors have been engaged to work on the project.

The facility is expected to be commissioned in Q4 2023, and its useful life will be 15 years. After that, either the land will be reclaimed or, with future technology permitting, the tailings will be re-processed. "If the existing technology is upgraded, in theory, tailings can be processed again. But whether it will make economic sense or not is something science needs to find out. In the meantime, we must monitor the operation and safe condition of the hydraulic facility. In any case we will ensure meticulous compliance with all the statutory requirements at all stages of operation of such facilities," said Vasily Alekseev.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
