Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Notice on convening the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

N O T I C E

on convening the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Public Joint Stock

Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Dudinka, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russian Federation

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

This is to inform on holding the June 6, 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the Meeting) of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (hereinafter, the Company):

Format of the meeting: absentee voting.

Postal address to mail a completed and signed voting ballot is as follows: 107076, Moscow, 18, building 5B, ul. Stromynka, JSC IRC - R.O.S.T.;

Website on Internet data telecommunications network to host the digital ballots: https://lk.rrost.ru/Nornik

Date for making the list of the persons entitled to attend the General Meeting: May 12, 2023.

Categories (types) of shares, whose holders are eligible to vote on all of the Meeting agenda:

ordinary shares.

AGENDA:

Approval of the 2022 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Approval of the 2022 Accounting (Financial) Statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Approval of 2022 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel consolidated financial statements. Distribution of profit of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for 2022, including payment (declaration) of dividends, based on the results of 2022. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Election of members of the Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Hiring an auditor to audit the Russian accounting (financial) statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Hiring an auditor to audit the consolidated financial statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Remuneration and reimbursement of expenses of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Remuneration of the Internal Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel. Approval of related party transactions for reimbursement of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for incurred losses. Approval of the related party transaction for insurance of the liability of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

The items were included into the Meeting agenda by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with par. 7, Art. 53 of the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies.

The shareholders are free to examine the materials that are being provided to prepare