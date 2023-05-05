Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Notice on convening the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

N O T I C E
on convening the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Public Joint Stock
Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
Dudinka, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russian Federation
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
This is to inform on holding the June 6, 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the Meeting) of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (hereinafter, the Company):
Format of the meeting: absentee voting.
Postal address to mail a completed and signed voting ballot is as follows: 107076, Moscow, 18, building 5B, ul. Stromynka, JSC IRC - R.O.S.T.;
Website on Internet data telecommunications network to host the digital ballots: https://lk.rrost.ru/Nornik
Date for making the list of the persons entitled to attend the General Meeting: May 12, 2023.
Categories (types) of shares, whose holders are eligible to vote on all of the Meeting agenda:
ordinary shares.
AGENDA:
-
Approval of the 2022 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Approval of the 2022 Accounting (Financial) Statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Approval of 2022 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel consolidated financial statements.
-
Distribution of profit of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for 2022, including payment (declaration) of dividends, based on the results of 2022.
-
Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
-
Election of members of the Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Hiring an auditor to audit the Russian accounting (financial) statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Hiring an auditor to audit the consolidated financial statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Remuneration and reimbursement of expenses of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Remuneration of the Internal Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
-
Approval of related party transactions for reimbursement of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for incurred losses.
-
Approval of the related party transaction for insurance of the liability of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
The items were included into the Meeting agenda by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with par. 7, Art. 53 of the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies.
The shareholders are free to examine the materials that are being provided to prepare
for the Meeting on the following premises: Dudinka 1 ul. Morozova, Moscow 15 1st Krasnogvardeysky Av. Office 21-50, Moscow 18 5Б ul. Stromynka Moscow.
The aforementioned information (materials) for the Meeting is going to be available on the Company website on the Internet starting from May 16, 2023: http://www.nornikel.ru.
The Company's Board of Directors hereby informs of the following:
-
In 2023 the meeting is held in-absentia under the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted in line with Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies and on Revoking Certain Provisions of Legal Acts of the Russian Federation dated 25/02/2022 No. 25-ФЗ Art. 3 par. 1;
-
In accordance with Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies Art. 56 par. 1 JSC IRC - R.O.S.T. performs the functions of a vote count panel of the Company;
-
The shareholders may exercise their right to participate in the Meeting:
-
-
by sending a completed and signed voting ballot with Annexes (if applicable) to the following address: 107076, Moscow, 18, building 5Б, ul. Stromynka, JSC IRC -
R.O.S.T,
-
by giving instructions re their votes to persons responsible for record-keeping of rights to shares in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on Securities (for persons, eligible to participate in the Meeting but not registered in the Company's shareholder register). Possibility and procedures for giving instructions shall be specified in an Agreement concluded between a shareholder and person responsible for record-keeping of rights to shares,
-
by filling out a digital ballot in the Personal Shareholder Account on the website of JSC IRC - R.O.S.T., which serves PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel as a registrar, on the Internet data telecommunications network:https://lk.rrost.ru/Nornik
-
To register as having participated in the meeting, the ballots of shareholders must have been received or the digital ballots filled out on the website on the Internet telecommunitcations network not later than June 5, 2023.
-
Shareholders, who in accordance with the requirements of the securities legislation of the Russian Federation instructed the persons responsible for recording their rights to shares re voting, shall be deemed to have participated in the Meeting if messages containing expression of will of such persons were received not later than two (5) days before the June 2, 2023.
-
The documents (notarized copies) certifying the powers of the successors and proxies of persons included in the list of persons eligible to participate in the Meeting, shall be enclosed with the voting ballots mailed by the said persons.
PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Board of Directors