Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Performance Against the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Nornickel's contribution:
Providing decent social and living conditions for its employees
Offering healthcare and resort treatment programs to employees and their family members
Promoting and supporting sport activities
Offering relocation programs to the residents of the city of Norilsk to the areas in Russia with favorable climate condition
Developing the corporate healthcare service project
Key programs and achievements:
Company plans to develop a corporate chain of healthcare centre. The budget for the implementation of this initiative is 10 RUB bn. In 2021, the first corporate healthcare centre opened its doors in Norilsk, providing almost 250 healthcare services. By 2025 five more corporate healthcare centers will be opened.
According to the government's agency supervising human wellbeing and protection of consumer rights, in Norilsk the number of
newly identified deceases in blood, blood making organs and other disfunctions, engaging immune system, reduced almost 40%, respiratory deceases - over 15% and circulatory diseases - 11%.