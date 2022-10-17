Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Performance Against the UN Sustainable Development Goals

* Including contingent liabilities in relation to future social projects accrued in 2021.

allocated for the support of indigenous northern minorities (up 5x y-o-y)

taxes paid to budgets of various levels

Nornickel employees covered by collective bargaining agreements in 2021 (vs 93.7% in 2020)

7.82 t of CO2 / RUB mln GHG emission intensity in 2021 (down 10% y-o-y)

To boost employment in Norilsk, MMC Norilsk Nickel and Norilsk Employment Centre signed an agreement aimed at retraining those out of work for the most needed blue- collar jobs.

Nornickel provides employees with social package that includes benefits and compensations.

Goal 1 End Poverty in All Its Forms Everywhere

Goal 2 End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture

Nornickel's contribution:

Providing jobs to the inhabitants of the city of Norilsk, located above

Polar Circle, where the Сompany is the single largest employer

Supporting local communities and indigenous people in the areas of its operations

Fully managing "the Northern deliveries" of food supplies

to the Taymir Peninsula by the corporate river ships during summer navigation season

Using the captive fleet of ships with icebreaking capacity to make the deliveries of necessities during the rest of the year using the Northern Sea route

Key programs and achievements:

Nornickel is sponsoring retail prices for the basket of basic goods at the captive grocery chain in the city of Norilsk.