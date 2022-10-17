Advanced search
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
16720.00 RUB   +1.03%
06:03aMining And Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Performance Against the UN Sustainable Development Goals
PU
10/04Nornickel cancels treasury shares
EQ
09/28Nornickel's board of directors decided to hold extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
EQ
Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Performance Against the UN Sustainable Development Goals

10/17/2022 | 06:03am EDT
Performance Against

the UN Sustainable

Development Goals

2022

Sustainable Development Goals Overview

221.5 RUB bn

spent on

SDG-linked projects in 2021

Environment

10.3

mt of CO2 equivalent

1.65

mt

16.8 %

of consolidated IFRS revenue

Labour

0.38 LTIFR

Development of local communities

76 RUB bn*

GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) in 2021

(up 6.3% y-o-y)

7.82 t of CO2 / RUB mln GHG emission intensity in 2021 (down 10% y-o-y)

1.25 t / RUB mln

air pollution intensity in 2021 (down 29% y-o-y)

air pollutant emissions in 2021

(down 16% y-o-y)

156,738TJ

energy consumption in 2021

(up 4.1% y-o-y)

117 GJ / RUB mln

energy intensity in 2021 (down 13.3% y-o-y)

in 2021

(vs 0.21 in 2020)

94.0 %

Nornickel employees covered by collective bargaining agreements in 2021 (vs 93.7% in 2020)

145,100 RUB

average monthly salary at Nornickel in 2021

(up 10.1% y-o-y)

spent on social programmes, charity, and social infrastructure

287.4 RUB bn

taxes paid to budgets of various levels

(up 63.3% y-o-y)

421.5 RUB mln

allocated for the support of indigenous northern minorities (up 5x y-o-y)

Sustainable Development Goals

2

* Including contingent liabilities in relation to future social projects accrued in 2021.

Goal 1 End Poverty in All Its Forms Everywhere

Nornickel's contribution:

Paying salaries and providing numerous social benefits to its employees

Paying various taxes to the federal and regional budgets

Supporting regional residential, recreational, transport and healthcare infrastructure

Supporting local communities and indigenous people in the areas of its operations

Providing jobs to the inhabitants of the city of Norilsk, located

above Polar Circle, where the Сompany is the single largest employer

Key programs and achievements:

Nornickel provides employees with social package that includes benefits and compensations.

To boost employment in Norilsk, MMC Norilsk Nickel and Norilsk Employment Centre signed an agreement aimed at retraining those out of work for the most needed blue- collar jobs.

Sustainable Development Goals

3

Goal 2

End Hunger, Achieve Food Security

and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture

Nornickel's contribution:

Providing jobs to the inhabitants of the city of Norilsk, located above

Polar Circle, where the Сompany is the single largest employer

Supporting local communities and indigenous people in the areas of its operations

Fully managing "the Northern deliveries" of food supplies

to the Taymir Peninsula by the corporate river ships during summer navigation season

Using the captive fleet of ships with icebreaking capacity to make the deliveries of necessities during the rest of the year using the Northern Sea route

Key programs and achievements:

Nornickel is sponsoring retail prices for the basket of basic goods at the captive grocery chain in the city of Norilsk.

Sustainable Development Goals

4

Goal 3

Ensure Healthy Lives

and Promote Well-Being for All at All Ages

Nornickel's contribution:

Providing decent social and living conditions for its employees

Offering healthcare and resort treatment programs to employees and their family members

Promoting and supporting sport activities

Offering relocation programs to the residents of the city of Norilsk to the areas in Russia with favorable climate condition

Developing the corporate healthcare service project

Key programs and achievements:

Company plans to develop a corporate chain of healthcare centre. The budget for the implementation of this initiative is 10 RUB bn. In 2021, the first corporate healthcare centre opened its doors in Norilsk, providing almost 250 healthcare services. By 2025 five more corporate healthcare centers will be opened.

According to the government's agency supervising human wellbeing and protection of consumer rights, in Norilsk the number of

newly identified deceases in blood, blood making organs and other disfunctions, engaging immune system, reduced almost 40%, respiratory deceases - over 15% and circulatory diseases - 11%.

Sustainable Development Goals

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 10:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
