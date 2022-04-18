Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, its Agenda and Particular Resolutions Approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer-140422

STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, its Agenda and Particular Resolutions
Approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer
|
1. General information
|
1.1. Full name of the Issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
|
1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities
|
1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District, Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000
|
1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the Issuer (OGRN)
|
1028400000298
|
1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the Issuer (INN)
|
8401005730
|
1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the Bank of Russia
|
40155-F
|
1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to disclose information
|
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-disclosure/
|
1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in respect of which the statement was made
|
14/04/2022
|
2. Subject matter of statement on some resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors
|
2.1. Quorum at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer:
10 members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel participated in the meeting held on 14/04/2022. The meeting is quorate.
2.2 Resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors and the results of voting on the agenda items:
Re: Item 1
-
1. As of April 14, 2022 to elect Anton Vitalyevich Berlin to the Management Board.
-
2. To establish 11-person membership of the Management Board.
-
3. As of April 14, 2022, to establish the Management Board of the Company with the following members:
Chairman of the Management Board:
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin - President of the Company.
Members of the Management Board:
Andrey Yevgenyevich Bougrov; Anton Vitalyevich Berlin;
Sergey Alexandrovich Dubovitsky; Marianna Alexandrovna Zakharova; Larisa Gennadyevna Zelkova; Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev; Nina Manuilovna Plastinina; Elena Alekseevna Savitskaya; Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov; Evgeny Vladimirovich Fedorov.
The resolution was adopted unanimously.
3. Additional Information:
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Andrey Yevgenyevich Bougrov stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%;
percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Anton Vitalyevich Berlin; stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0.00184%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0.00185%;
Sergey Alexandrovich Dubovitsky stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting rights in the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Marianna Alexandrovna Zakharova stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Larisa Gennadyevna Zelkova stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Nina Manuilovna Plastinina stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting rights in the Issuer held by the person 0%.
Elena Alekseevna Savitskaya stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0.00160%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0.00161%;
Evgeny Vladimirovich Fedorov stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting rights in the Issuer held by the person 0%.
-
4. Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the resolutions were adopted: 14/04/2022.
-
5. Date and reference number of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the resolutions were adopted: 14/04/2022, MoM No. GMK/10-pr-sd.
Director,
Corporate Relations Department
(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/49-nt dd. 29/04/2021)
N.Yu. Yurchenko
April 14, 2022