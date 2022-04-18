Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, its Agenda and Particular Resolutions Approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer-140422

STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT

1. General information 1.1. Full name of the Issuer Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities 1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District, Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000 1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the Issuer (OGRN) 1028400000298 1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the Issuer (INN) 8401005730 1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the Bank of Russia 40155-F 1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to disclose information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-disclosure/ 1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in respect of which the statement was made 14/04/2022 2. Subject matter of statement on some resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors 2.1. Quorum at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer: 10 members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel participated in the meeting held on 14/04/2022. The meeting is quorate. 2.2 Resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors and the results of voting on the agenda items: Re: Item 1 1. As of April 14, 2022 to elect Anton Vitalyevich Berlin to the Management Board.

2. To establish 11-person membership of the Management Board.

3. As of April 14, 2022, to establish the Management Board of the Company with the following members: Chairman of the Management Board: Vladimir Olegovich Potanin - President of the Company. Members of the Management Board: Andrey Yevgenyevich Bougrov; Anton Vitalyevich Berlin; Sergey Alexandrovich Dubovitsky; Marianna Alexandrovna Zakharova; Larisa Gennadyevna Zelkova; Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev; Nina Manuilovna Plastinina; Elena Alekseevna Savitskaya; Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov; Evgeny Vladimirovich Fedorov. The resolution was adopted unanimously. 3. Additional Information: Vladimir Olegovich Potanin stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%; Andrey Yevgenyevich Bougrov stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%;

percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;

Anton Vitalyevich Berlin; stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0.00184%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0.00185%;

Sergey Alexandrovich Dubovitsky stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting rights in the Issuer held by the person 0%;

Marianna Alexandrovna Zakharova stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;

Larisa Gennadyevna Zelkova stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;

Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;

Nina Manuilovna Plastinina stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting rights in the Issuer held by the person 0%.

Elena Alekseevna Savitskaya stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0%;

Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0.00160%; percentage of voting shares of the Issuer held by the person 0.00161%;

Evgeny Vladimirovich Fedorov stake held by the person in the authorized capital of the Company - 0%; percentage of voting rights in the Issuer held by the person 0%.

4. Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the resolutions were adopted: 14/04/2022.

5. Date and reference number of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the resolutions were adopted: 14/04/2022, MoM No. GMK/10-pr-sd.

April 14, 2022