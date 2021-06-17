Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel fund launches first Blockchain-tracked nickel and copper ETCs on LSE

06/17/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A fund of Russia's Norilsk Nickel has launched Blockchain-tracked securities known as Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) which offer investors exposure to the spot prices of nickel and copper without owning them, it said.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and a major producer of copper, hopes to attract more European-based investors in these base metals through ETCs launched on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The ETCs will use Blockchain technology for transparency and security of the metals backing them. The metals will be stored in warehouses in Rotterdam, Nornickel said in a statement on Thursday.

The total expense ratio for copper and nickel ETCs is estimate at 0.85% and 0.75%, respectively, it added.

Its Global Palladium Fund launched similar ETCs for gold, silver, platinum and palladium in January.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
04:08aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel's palladium fund lists nickel &..
PU
04:06aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel fund launches first Blockchain-..
RE
06/15UNITED RUSAL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JO : Rusal Unit Could Raise $2 Billion from Sa..
MT
06/07London copper eases as China exports data fans demand concerns
RE
06/06Copper climbs as U.S. jobs data calms fears of policy tightening
RE
06/04MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel resumed mining at Taimyrsky
PU
06/04Copper rebounds on bargain hunting and U.S. jobs data
RE
06/04Nornickel Reopens Taimyrsky Mine in Russia
MT
06/04Nornickel has resumed ore mining at taimyrsky mine
DJ
06/04MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel has resumed ore mining at taimy..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 699 M - -
Net income 2021 7 416 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,64x
Yield 2021 9,09%
Capitalization 56 652 M 56 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 37,08 $
Last Close Price 35,80 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL8.85%56 652
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL14.74%56 937
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED39.72%19 575
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.15.73%4 531
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED32.23%4 044
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.-1.10%983