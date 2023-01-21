Nornickel management proposes 76% dividend cut - sources cited by RBC

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The management of Russian
mining giant Nornickel has proposed slashing its
annual dividend for 2022 to $1.5 billion from the $6.3 billion
paid out for 2021, the economic news outlet RBC reported on
Saturday, citing three sources close to the board of directors.
Nornickel's two main shareholders are Vladimir Potanin's
Interros holding company with 37% and Russian aluminium producer
Rusal with 26.39%.
RBC cited the three sources as saying the proposal had been
made at a board meeting on Dec. 15, and that Nornickel's
management had justified the need for a hefty dividend cut due
to a major investment programme.
At that meeting, the board approved a 10% increase in
capital expenditure to $4.7 billion for 2023.
RBC quoted Nornickel director Elena Bezdenezhnykh as saying
a final decision on the dividend would be made "after the
closing of the financial statements for a difficult 2022, guided
by the company's current dividend policy".
Two sources told RBC the decision would be made in
March-April.
Nornickel declined to comment on the RBC report.
The dividend policy Nornickel adopted in 2016 provides for
shareholders to receive a dividend equivalent to at least 30% of
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
.
(Reporting by Reuters
Writing by Kevin Liffey
Editing by Helen Popper)