  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMKN   RU0007288411

MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(GMKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
16720.00 RUB   +1.03%
04:30aRussia's Rosbank halts dollar, euro, dirham operations after U.S. sanctions
RE
12/15Factbox-Who is Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin?
RE
12/14US Government To Sanction Russian Miner Nornickel's Largest Investor Vladimir Potanin
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Rosbank halts dollar, euro, dirham operations after U.S. sanctions

12/16/2022 | 04:30am EST
View shows board advertising Rosbank in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian commercial lender Rosbank has halted operations in U.S. dollars, euros and dirhams, warning that some transactions could be blocked, after Washington imposed sanctions on Thursday on the bank and its owner, Vladimir Potanin.

The United States sanctioned Potanin, 61, his Interros holding company, Rosbank and members of his family. It did not designate mining giant Nornickel, where Potanin is the largest shareholder. Interros owns 36% of Nornickel, the world's top palladium and refined nickel producer.

In a question-and-answer page on its website, Rosbank acknowledged some restrictions on servicing clients.

"In the current environment, we have suspended operations in U.S. dollars, euros and dirhams, or those involving the U.S. and EU jurisdictions as we are not able to offer routing at the moment that allows us to guarantee that clients' funds will not be blocked by foreign correspondent banks," Rosbank said.

Rosbank says clients still have full access to their finances, but it has limited ability to guarantee that payments through correspondent accounts in the UK can be executed, warning that client activity there could become unavailable.

Britain sanctioned Potanin on June 29. The U.S. Treasury said Thursday's move - part of a package targeting Russia's financial services sector - was a further step to deepen Russia's isolation from global markets and make it harder for Moscow to fund its military operations in Ukraine.

Potanin's Interros closed a deal to buy Rosbank from Societe Generale in May, leaving the French lender taking a 3.2-billion-euro ($3.4 billion) net income hit. He subsequently added a 35% stake in TCS Group, which owns Russian online bank Tinkoff.

Potanin has said Interros bought its TCS stake for several hundred million dollars. TCS founder Oleg Tinkov, who sold Potanin his stake, previously estimated his holding had been worth more than $2 billion in early March, but said he sold it for "kopecks" (pennies).

Nornickel and Tinkoff remained unsanctioned as Potanin's holdings in those companies amount to less than 50%. The U.S. considers any assets owned 50% or more by a person on its blocked persons list to be blocked as well.

($1 = 0.9405 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 1.03% 16720 End-of-day quote.-26.76%
PALLADIUM 0.60% 1796.08 Delayed Quote.0.45%
ROSBANK 0.00% 111.2 End-of-day quote.46.32%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 0.00% 3.193 Delayed Quote.-96.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.22% 64.424 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 852 M - -
Net income 2021 6 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 40 553 M 39 443 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrey Evgenyevich Bugrov Chairman
Sergey Stanislavovich Stepanov Operational Director & Senior Vice President
Evgeny Arkadievich Shvarts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%39 443
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.58%54 529
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-2.95%46 301
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-26.80%11 726
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.12.48%9 729
ALLKEM LIMITED26.06%5 333