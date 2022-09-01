Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mining Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNGG   US60365U1060

MINING GLOBAL INC.

(MNGG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:25 2022-09-01 pm EDT
0.000200 USD   +100.00%
02:41pMINING GLOBAL : MNGG Financial Statement 2017
PU
02:41pMINING GLOBAL : MNGG Financial Statement 2016
PU
07/25MINING GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mining Global : MNGG Financial Statement 2016

09/01/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mining Global Inc.

(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.)

Balance Sheet

As at August 31, 2016 (Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Total Current Assets

Fixed assets

Total Assets

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Current Liablities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

Short term debt

Total Current Liabilities

Long term debt

Total Liabilities

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Preferred Stock ($0.001 Par Value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,000,000 shares issued

Common stock, $0.001 Par Value, 6,710,000,000 shares authorized 6,485,161,617, share issued and outstanding

Additional paid in capital

Accumulated deficit

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Notes

4

5

6

7

8

As at August 31, 2016

(Unaudited)

($)

317,610

317,610

727,384

1,044,994

334,303

717,557

1,051,860

256,000

1,307,860

1,000

6,485,162

872,269

(7,621,297)

(262,866)

1,044,994

Mining Global Inc.

(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Statement of Profit and loss

For the year ended August 31, 2016

Notes

For the year ended August

31, 2016

(Amount in $)

Gold Sales

206,427

Cost of sales

-

Gross profit

206,427

Selling, general and admisitrative expense

10

(151,890)

Income / (Loss) from opeartions

54,537

Other Income / (expense)

Interest expense

-

Net Profit / (loss) before provision for Income taxes

54,537

Provision for income tax

-

Net Profit / (loss)

54,537

Mining Global Inc.

(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.)

Statement of Shareholders' Equity

As at August 31, 2016 (Unaudited)

Common Stock

Preferred Stock

Additonal Paid in

Accumulated Profit /

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

(Deficit)

Amount is $

As at August 31, 2015 (Unaudited)

6,485,161,617

6,485,162

10,000,000

1,000

872,269

(7,675,834)

(317,403)

Profit / (loss) for the period

54,537

54,537

As at August 31, 2016 (Unaudited)

6,485,161,617

6,485,162

10,000,000

1,000

872,269

(7,621,297)

(262,866)

Mining Global Inc.

(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Statement of cashflows

As at August 31, 2016 (Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities

2016

(Loss) / profit before income tax

54,537

Adjustment for non cash charges and other items:

Depreciation / amortization

-

Unrealized exchange loss / (gain)

-

Changes in working capital

54,537

(Decrease) / increase in convertible debt

-

(Decrease) / increase in accrued wages

(7,841)

(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables

10,879

3,038

Cash flow from operating activities

57,575

Cash flow from investing activities

Additions in intangibles assets

-

Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities

-

Cash flow from financing activities

Borrowings during the year

256,000

Dividends paid

-

Cash flow from financing activities

256,000

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

313,575

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

4,035

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

317,610

Mining Global Inc.

(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Notes to the Financial Stateements For the year ended August 31, 2016

  1. LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
    Mining Global Inc. was incorporated as Yaterra Ventures Corp. ("the Company") under the laws of state of Nevada on November 20, 2006.
    The Company is "exploration stage company" and is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties The company holds several mineral properties and is currently focusing its resources in assessing the mineral deposits of lead, zinc, copper, silver, gold or uranium capable of commercial extraction.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
  1. Statement of compliance
    The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.
  2. Accounting Convention
    These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.
    Going concern
    The Company had accumulated losses and had a negative cash flow from operations for the reporting period. Further, the accumulated (deficit) has raised at that date, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The furture of the Company is dependent upon its ability to obtain financing and upon future profitable operations from development of its natural properties. Management has plans to seek additional capital through private placement and public offering of its common stock. The financial statements dont contain any adjustments relating to recoverability and classification of its recorded assets, or the amounts of and classfication of its liabilities that might be necessary in the event the Company cannot continue to exist.
  3. Critical accounting estimates and judgements
    The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods.
    The areas involving higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates made by the management are significant to the financial statements are as follows:
  1. Equipment - estimated useful life of equipment (note - 3.8)
  1. Exploration and evaluation cost (note - 3.5)
  1. Provision for doubtful debts (note - 3.4)
  2. Provision for income tax (note - 3.1)

3 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

3.1 Income tax

The tax expense for the year comprises of income tax, and is recognized in the statement of earnings. The income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mining Global Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 18:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINING GLOBAL INC.
02:41pMINING GLOBAL : MNGG Financial Statement 2017
PU
02:41pMINING GLOBAL : MNGG Financial Statement 2016
PU
07/25MINING GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC : Transfer Agent Verified
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC : Merger
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC : Reverse Merger
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC : Potential Crypto Merger
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC : Transfer Agent Verified
AQ
2021MINING GLOBAL, INC : Potential Crypto Merger
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,04 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,72 M 0,72 M -
EV / Sales 2019 49,9x
EV / Sales 2020 47,8x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart MINING GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mining Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tom Ilic Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINING GLOBAL INC.9,900.00%1
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-9.74%23 131
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-20.33%7 254
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-11.06%5 178
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-7.83%4 820
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-14.00%3 222