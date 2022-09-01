Mining Global : MNGG Financial Statement 2017

Mining Global Inc.

(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Notes to the Financial Stateements For the year ended August 31, 2017

LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS

Mining Global Inc. was incorporated as Yaterra Ventures Corp. ("the Company") under the laws of state of Nevada on November 20, 2006.

The Company is "exploration stage company" and is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties The company holds several mineral properties and is currently focusing its resources in assessing the mineral deposits of lead, zinc, copper, silver, gold or uranium capable of commercial extraction. BASIS OF PREPARATION

Statement of compliance

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern. Accounting Convention

These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.

Going concern

The Company had accumulated losses and had a negative cash flow from operations for the reporting period. Further, the accumulated (deficit) has raised at that date, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The furture of the Company is dependent upon its ability to obtain financing and upon future profitable operations from development of its natural properties. Management has plans to seek additional capital through private placement and public offering of its common stock. The financial statements dont contain any adjustments relating to recoverability and classification of its recorded assets, or the amounts of and classfication of its liabilities that might be necessary in the event the Company cannot continue to exist. Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods.

The areas involving higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates made by the management are significant to the financial statements are as follows:

Equipment - estimated useful life of equipment (note - 3.8)

Exploration and evaluation cost (note - 3.5)

Provision for doubtful debts (note - 3.4) Provision for income tax (note - 3.1)

3 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

3.1 Income tax

The tax expense for the year comprises of income tax, and is recognized in the statement of earnings. The income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities.