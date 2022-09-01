Mining Global : MNGG Financial Statement 2017

Common stock, $0.001 Par Value, 6,710,000,000 shares authorized 6,485,161,617, share issued and outstanding
Additional paid in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Notes
4
5
6
7
8
As at August 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
($)
388,556
388,556
727,384
1,115,940
327,951
741,954
1,069,905
256,000
1,325,905
1,000
6,485,162
872,269
(7,568,396)
(209,965)
1,115,940
Mining Global Inc.
(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Statement of Profit and loss
For the year ended August 31, 2017
Notes
For the year ended August
31, 2017
(Amount in $)
Gold Sales
200,234
Cost of sales
10
-
Gross profit
200,234
Selling, general and admisitrative expense
10
(147,333)
Income / (Loss) from opeartions
52,901
Other Income / (expense)
Interest expense
-
Net Profit / (loss) before provision for Income taxes
52,901
Provision for income tax
-
Net Profit / (loss)
52,901
Mining Global Inc.
(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.)
Statement of Shareholders' Equity
As at August 31, 2017 (Unaudited)
Common Stock
Preferred Stock
Additonal Paid in
Accumulated Profit /
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
(Deficit)
Amount is $
As at August 31, 2016 (Unaudited)
6,485,161,617
6,485,162
10,000,000
1,000
872,269
(7,621,297)
(262,866)
Profit / (loss) for the period
52,901
52,901
As at August 31, 2017 (Unaudited)
6,485,161,617
6,485,162
10,000,000
1,000
872,269
(7,568,396)
(209,965)
Mining Global Inc.
(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Statement of cashflows
As at August 31, 2017 (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
2017
(Loss) / profit before income tax
52,901
Adjustment for non cash charges and other items:
Depreciation / amortization
-
Unrealized exchange loss / (gain)
-
Changes in working capital
52,901
(Decrease) / increase in convertible debt
-
(Decrease) / increase in accrued wages
24,397
(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables
(6,352)
18,045
Cash flow from operating activities
70,946
Cash flow from investing activities
Additions in intangibles assets
-
Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities
-
Cash flow from financing activities
Borrowings during the year
-
Dividends paid
-
Cash flow from financing activities
-
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
70,946
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
317,610
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
388,556
Mining Global Inc.
(Formerly Yaterra Ventures Corp.) Notes to the Financial Stateements For the year ended August 31, 2017
LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
Mining Global Inc. was incorporated as Yaterra Ventures Corp. ("the Company") under the laws of state of Nevada on November 20, 2006.
The Company is "exploration stage company" and is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties The company holds several mineral properties and is currently focusing its resources in assessing the mineral deposits of lead, zinc, copper, silver, gold or uranium capable of commercial extraction.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
Statement of compliance
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.
Accounting Convention
These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.
Going concern
The Company had accumulated losses and had a negative cash flow from operations for the reporting period. Further, the accumulated (deficit) has raised at that date, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The furture of the Company is dependent upon its ability to obtain financing and upon future profitable operations from development of its natural properties. Management has plans to seek additional capital through private placement and public offering of its common stock. The financial statements dont contain any adjustments relating to recoverability and classification of its recorded assets, or the amounts of and classfication of its liabilities that might be necessary in the event the Company cannot continue to exist.
Critical accounting estimates and judgements
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods.
The areas involving higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates made by the management are significant to the financial statements are as follows:
Equipment - estimated useful life of equipment (note - 3.8)
Exploration and evaluation cost (note - 3.5)
Provision for doubtful debts (note - 3.4)
Provision for income tax (note - 3.1)
3 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
3.1 Income tax
The tax expense for the year comprises of income tax, and is recognized in the statement of earnings. The income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mining Global Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 18:40:00 UTC.