    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
5.800 USD   +6.42%
08/31MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED COMPANY NEWS : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 17, 2022
PR
08/31MINISO Celebrates Milestone of 200 Local Stores in India at its Fifth Anniversary of Entering Indian Market
PR
08/25TRANSCRIPT : MINISO Group Holding Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind MINISO Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention MINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO") (NYSE: MNSO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in MINISO, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/miniso-mnso-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31519&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against MINISO includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with People's Republic of China authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 17, 2022

Aggrieved MINISO investors only have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-miniso-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-17-2022-301621339.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
