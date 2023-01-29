Advanced search
    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
2023-01-27
15.25 USD   -0.26%
01/21Certain Class A Ordinary Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-JAN-2023.
CI
01/03MINISO Group Opened 60 New Stores in India in 2022
MT
01/03MINISO's Rapid Store Expansion Continues Apace in India with Number of New Store Openings Reaching New Highs Since Pandemic Began
PR
MINISO Group Holding Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Change, Effective January 31, 2023

01/29/2023
On January 29, 2023, MINISO Group Holding Limited announced that Mr. Steven Saiyin Zhang has resigned from his positions as the chief financial officer of the company, effective on January 31, 2023, for personal reason and in order to spend more time with his family. Mr. Steven Zhang will continue to serve as a senior consultant to the company. In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Eason Jingjing Zhang, currently the company's vice president of capital markets, as the new chief financial officer of the company, effective on January 31, 2023.

Mr. Eason Zhang has served as the company's vice president of capital markets since September 2022, in charge of the company's capital markets matters, including investor relations, strategic investment and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy and treasury. Mr. Eason Zhang joined the company in January 2021 as director of capital markets. Since then, he has played a key role in driving the company's success in various capital market transactions and several internal finance management projects.

Mr. Eason Zhang has 12 years of experience in capital markets. He started his career in auditing at PricewaterhouseCoopers, after which he served in various roles mainly in capital markets in the U.S., Hong Kong and China A share markets. Mr. Eason Zhang, a Chartered Financial Analyst and a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, received his dual bachelor degrees in World History and Business Administration from Nankai University and is currently an FMBA candidate of the executive program at China Europe International Business School.


Analyst Recommendations on MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 11 494 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
Net income 2023 1 157 M 171 M 171 M
Net cash 2023 5 266 M 776 M 776 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 32 679 M 4 818 M 4 818 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 372
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
MINISO Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 103,45 CNY
Average target price 92,90 CNY
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Fu Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sai Yin Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ma Head-Legal & Compliance
Yong Hua Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Li Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED42.12%4 818
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED14.41%7 328
DILLARD'S, INC.17.47%6 501
MACY'S, INC.11.77%6 257
FALABELLA S.A.12.42%5 762
TRENT LIMITED-12.88%5 131