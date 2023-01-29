MINISO Group Holding Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Change, Effective January 31, 2023

On January 29, 2023, MINISO Group Holding Limited announced that Mr. Steven Saiyin Zhang has resigned from his positions as the chief financial officer of the company, effective on January 31, 2023, for personal reason and in order to spend more time with his family. Mr. Steven Zhang will continue to serve as a senior consultant to the company. In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Eason Jingjing Zhang, currently the company's vice president of capital markets, as the new chief financial officer of the company, effective on January 31, 2023.

Mr. Eason Zhang has served as the company's vice president of capital markets since September 2022, in charge of the company's capital markets matters, including investor relations, strategic investment and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy and treasury. Mr. Eason Zhang joined the company in January 2021 as director of capital markets. Since then, he has played a key role in driving the company's success in various capital market transactions and several internal finance management projects.

Mr. Eason Zhang has 12 years of experience in capital markets. He started his career in auditing at PricewaterhouseCoopers, after which he served in various roles mainly in capital markets in the U.S., Hong Kong and China A share markets. Mr. Eason Zhang, a Chartered Financial Analyst and a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, received his dual bachelor degrees in World History and Business Administration from Nankai University and is currently an FMBA candidate of the executive program at China Europe International Business School.