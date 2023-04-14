Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  MINISO Group Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
16.88 USD   +0.06%
08:16aMiniso : HKEx Announcement –– Blackout Period Notification Form - Form 6-K
PU
03/28MINISO Group to Open Stores in Angola, Trinidad and Tobago, Latvia
MT
03/28Global Lifestyle Retailer MINISO Announces New Partnerships and Expansion Plans in Four Markets
PR
MINISO : HKEx Announcement –– Blackout Period Notification Form - Form 6-K

04/14/2023 | 08:16am EDT
FF005香港聯合交易所有限公司 (香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司) THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)BLACKOUT PERIOD NOTIFICATION FORM (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)Name of Issuer : MINISO Group Holding Limited Stock code : 09896 Instructions: Under A3(a) of Appendix 10 of Main Board Rule or GEM Rule 5.56(a), a director must not deal in any securities of the listed issuer on any day on which its financial results are published and:(i) during the period of 60 days immediately preceding the publication date of the annual results or, if shorter, the period from the end of the relevant financial year up to the publication date of the results; and (ii) during the period of 30 days immediately preceding the publication date of the quarterly results and half-year results or, if shorter, the period from the end of the relevant quarterly or half-year period up to the publication date of the results, unless the circumstances are exceptional, for example, where a pressing financial commitment has to be met as described in Section C of Appendix 10 of Main Board Rule or GEM Rule 5.67. In any event, the director must comply with the procedure in B.8 and B.9 of Appendix 10 of Main Board Rule or GEM Rules 5.61 and 5.62. Pursuant to A3(b) of Appendix 10 of Main Board Rule or GEM Rule 5.56(b), the listed issuer must notify the Exchange in advance of the commencement of each period during which directors are not allowed to deal under A.3(a) of Appendix 10 of Main Board Rule or GEM Rule 5.56(a).Please provide the following information : 1. Status of submission: New 2. Type of results: Quarterly results3. Financial year / period end date (dd/mm/yyyy): 31/03/20234. Commencement of blackout period date (dd/mm/yyyy): 15/04/2023 5. End of blackout period date (dd/mm/yyyy): 15/05/2023Submitted by: Ng Sau Mei Name TMF Hong Kong Limited Firm Director Position Jojo.Ng@tmf-group.co Email address +852 3589 8647 Phone number 14/04/2023 Date (dd/mm/yyyy)Submission No.: EA-20230414-67095Page 1 of 1v 1.1.4

Attachments

Disclaimer

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 383 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
Net income 2023 1 377 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2023 5 718 M 832 M 832 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 36 629 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 511
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MINISO Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 115,95 CNY
Average target price 150,27 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Fu Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Jing Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ma Head-Legal & Compliance
Yong Hua Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Li Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED57.32%5 332
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED27.11%8 042
TRENT LIMITED0.78%5 925
FALABELLA S.A.9.09%5 669
DILLARD'S, INC.-7.98%5 056
MACY'S, INC.-14.92%4 768
