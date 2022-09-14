Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MINISO Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-09-14 pm EDT
5.540 USD   +0.73%
08/31MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED COMPANY NEWS : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 17, 2022
PR
08/31MINISO Celebrates Milestone of 200 Local Stores in India at its Fifth Anniversary of Entering Indian Market
PR
08/25TRANSCRIPT : MINISO Group Holding Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MINISO INVESTORS: 10/17/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser for More Details

09/14/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP urges investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNSO) issued in connection with MINISO’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities class litigation against MINISO. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 17, 2022.

Class Period: Investors in MINISO’s October 2020 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 17, 2022

For more information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/MINISO

Contact Lieff Cabraser: Email investorinfo@lchb.com, or call or text 1-800-541-7358

Background on the MINISO Securities Class Litigation

MINISO, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, is a retailer that serves consumers globally through its large network of stores. On October 15, 2020, MINISO conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 30,400,000 ADS at $20.00 per share.

The action alleges that MINISO misrepresented and failed to disclose in its IPO registration statement material adverse information about MINISO’s business, operations, and prospects.

On July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report claiming that contrary to MINISO’s statements that 99% of its stores in China are operated by independent franchisees, (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled many more MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, the Company concealed its true costs; (3) MINISO did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual transactions, at least one of which put MINISO at risk of breaching contracts with Chinese authorities; and (5) MINISO lowered its franchise fees by 63% in the previous two years to attract franchisees. On this news, MINISO’s ADS price fell $1.08 per ADS, or 14.9%, to close at $6.13 on July 26, 2022, well below its IPO price of $20.00, on unusually heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
08/31MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED COMPANY : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Alleg..
PR
08/31MINISO Celebrates Milestone of 200 Local Stores in India at its Fifth Anniversary of En..
PR
08/25TRANSCRIPT : MINISO Group Holding Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
08/25Miniso Group's Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
08/25Earnings Flash (MNSO) MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED Posts Q4 EPS $0.03, vs. Street Est o..
MT
08/25MINISO Group Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended June..
CI
08/19Chinese retailer Miniso to ditch Japanese styling after backlash
RE
08/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
08/17MINISO : Announces Special Cash Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
08/17MINISO Group Holding to Pay Special Cash Dividend
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 175 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net income 2022 560 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net cash 2022 4 754 M 686 M 686 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 12 066 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 648
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MINISO Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,09 CNY
Average target price 87,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Fu Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sai Yin Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ma Head-Legal & Compliance
Yong Hua Zhu Independent Director
Li Li Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-46.81%1 742
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-9.94%7 600
TRENT LIMITED34.42%6 525
FALABELLA S.A.-20.83%6 015
DILLARD'S, INC.20.29%5 051
MACY'S, INC.-34.57%4 642