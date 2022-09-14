MINISO INVESTORS: 10/17/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser for More Details

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP urges investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNSO) issued in connection with MINISO’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities class litigation against MINISO. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 17, 2022.

Class Period: Investors in MINISO’s October 2020 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 17, 2022

Background on the MINISO Securities Class Litigation

MINISO, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, is a retailer that serves consumers globally through its large network of stores. On October 15, 2020, MINISO conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 30,400,000 ADS at $20.00 per share.

The action alleges that MINISO misrepresented and failed to disclose in its IPO registration statement material adverse information about MINISO’s business, operations, and prospects.

On July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report claiming that contrary to MINISO’s statements that 99% of its stores in China are operated by independent franchisees, (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled many more MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, the Company concealed its true costs; (3) MINISO did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual transactions, at least one of which put MINISO at risk of breaching contracts with Chinese authorities; and (5) MINISO lowered its franchise fees by 63% in the previous two years to attract franchisees. On this news, MINISO’s ADS price fell $1.08 per ADS, or 14.9%, to close at $6.13 on July 26, 2022, well below its IPO price of $20.00, on unusually heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

