MINISO : Partners with Bilibili on Two Co-branded Collections for Generation Z

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The branded variety retailer MINISO has teamed up with the popular Chinese video-sharing website Bilibili to launch two special product collections on January based on two of the platform's beloved IP, the Bili Girls and Bilibili TV. The Bili Girls 22&33, which were voted by Bilibili users to represent the platform as mascots, are an animated sister duo comprised of 22, the vivacious older sister, and 33, the reserved younger sister, while Bilibili TV is the instantly-recognizable icon that forms part of the platform's logo. These two collections follow in the footsteps of the two parties' successful previous collaboration on the well-known Chinese animation "Heaven Official's Blessing". All products based on the two main characters in this animation - HuaCheng and XieLian have been popular with many Chinese fans.

"Generation Z has emerged as a primary consumer force, and their desire for products that speak to their personality and preferences has become part of the mainstream," said Robin Liu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO. "Not only do they value experiences and playfulness, but they fully embrace their interests and hobbies, which bring them together in vibrant communities such as Bilibili. To better serve the needs of this lively new generation, MINISO seeks to offer the charming, distinctive products that ignite their passions, drawing on inspiration such as animation, e-sports, action figures, and the new Chinese aesthetic."

As part of its commitment to deliver consumers eye-catching design, MINISO has integrated the Bili Girls and Bilibili TV to the products and packaging of the collection, which includes digital appliances, seasonal products, beauty tools, premium bags, and more. The Bili Girls have been incorporated into a variety of daily items such as earphone cases, masks, eye masks, hats, and shopping bags, while Bilibili TV has been applied to a series of practical products to infuse them with the Bilibili spirit. The special collections were launched at a MINISO store at Shanghai Century Plaza on January 16, attracting large crowds of fans to uncover the products and snap them up in an immersive offline experience.

As the leading online entertainment platform for China's youth, Bilibili boasts more than 200 million monthly active users, of whom most are under 25. Given the shared core target consumer group of Generation Z, this collaboration between the two parties aims to deliver the element of surprise that young consumers today seek, by building up a wider universe anchored in beloved IP and realizing an exciting offline shopping experience.

The Bilibili collaboration is also the latest in MINISO's strategy to forge in-depth cooperation with celebrated IP, to create unique co-branded products that meet the aesthetic preferences and cost-effective requirements of young consumers. MINISO has already launched a host of hits in partnership with world-renowned IP such as Hello Kitty, Marvel, Disney, the Palace Museum, and King Glory. In 2021, it is set to launch even more co-branded products in overseas markets, which will be well worth the wait.

About MINISO

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since opening its first store in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in just 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

