Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MINISO Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MINISO : Unveils First Self-Service Blind Box Vending Machine in Singapore's Suntec City Mall

07/27/2021 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MINISO Unveils First Self-Service Blind Box Vending Machine in Singapore's Suntec City Mall
2021.07.27

Following the launch of an exciting range of blind box collections earlier this year, on July 23, MINISO, the world's top branded variety retailer, has put its first unmanned self-service blind box vending machine into operation at Suntec City Mall in Singapore, a location selected due to its popularity with Gen Z shoppers and close proximity to Singapore Flyer and the National Library.The new machine allows customers to enjoy contactless shopping for MINISO's blind box collections.

Blind Box Vending Machine in Singapore

'Gen Z is the most influential consumer group out there today, and MINISO is committed to catering to their expectations and delivering experiences that are as distinct as their personality. This generation feels passionate about their hobbies and creates communities anchored in them. As a result, the only brands that will thrive in the future are those that create surprises to attract more consumers from this core demographic. The blind box machine is a bold new way for MINISO to meet the changing needs of consumers and connect with the youth of today through exciting brand experiences tailored to their unique interests,' said Robin Liu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO.

Nine collections will be sold in MINISO's blind box vending machines, including previous best-selling items from its retail stores. Blind boxes are priced between SGD 9.90 and 14.90, which makes them easily within reach for younger collectors. MINISO has also made contactless shopping easier than ever with the option to pay using card or to scan a QR code and complete the payment via WeChat Pay or Alipay.

According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, Singapore's pop toy retailing market ranks amongst the top three in the world alongside Japan and Korea. Capitalizing on this trend, MINISO already sells its blind box products in 22 stores across major shopping malls in Singapore. The retailer plans to open up a total of five self-service blind box vending machines across Singapore for this launch, with a focus on highly popular shopping destinations without an existing MINISO presence.

Since 2020, MINISO has sold blind box products online and in its stores across Singapore. In May 2021, the company won over the love of an entire generation of fans with five highly anticipated collection drops based on popular IPs, including the nationwide release of the Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and RUMI TUTU range. In addition, the retailer launched its own beloved Budding Pop series based on the fan-favorite emoji icon, which sparked a MINISO blind box phenomenon across South-East Asia. MINISO's first self-service blind box vending machine builds upon this momentum, bringing more opportunities for Gen Z shoppers to engage with and delight in MINISO's brand experiences.

A hub for trendy culture, Singapore will also serve as the launchpad for MINISO's blind box machines in the broader region, as it seeks to create new experiences for Gen Z consumers in Asia and beyond.

About MINISO

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,587 stores in over 95 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

Disclaimer

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
04:30aMINISO : Unveils First Self-Service Blind Box Vending Machine in Singapore's Sun..
PU
07/26MINISO : Variety brand retailer deploys self-service machine
AQ
07/26MINISO : Unveils First Self-Service Blind Box Vending Machine in Singapore's Sun..
PR
07/22MINISO : US rebounds from COVID-19 shock; sets new North American headquarters i..
PU
07/06EMBRACING ORIGINALITY AND INNOVATION : MINISO to Co-host 8th Edition of China Il..
PR
06/27Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
RE
06/21MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED(NYSE : MNSO) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
06/14Yujialiangpin Art Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding from MINIS..
CI
06/09MINISO : Renowned Japanese Retail Chain Store Opens Shop in Kigali
AQ
05/20MINISO : Announces Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 (..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 963 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
Net income 2021 -247 M -38,1 M -38,1 M
Net cash 2021 6 358 M 981 M 981 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,4x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 33 361 M 5 146 M 5 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 011
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MINISO Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 109,75 CNY
Average target price 192,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Fu Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sai Yin Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Yong Hua Zhu Independent Director
Li Li Xu Independent Director
Min Xin Li Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-35.85%6 338
FALABELLA S.A.10.15%10 936
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED16.84%9 918
KOHL'S CORPORATION21.82%8 937
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-71.02%8 223
XI'AN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.56%7 118