MINISO : Launches #LoveWithoutDistance Valentine's Day 2021 Campaign

MINISO, a lifestyle product retailer, recently launched its #LoveWithoutDistance Campaign on Instagram, and encouraged fans to share their love stories amid COVID-19 lockdowns, which saw it select 100 touching love stories from people separated by COVID-19 lockdowns, and then deliver a mystery $100 MINISO gift box to their loved ones on Valentine's Day 2021.

This saw MINISO staff delicately pack and customize gift boxes for the partners of winning participants, who were then able to pick up the mystery gift box at their nearest MINISO outlet, helping them to celebrate a difficult Valentine's Day 2021, while also echoing the brand's mission of 'enabling everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.'

The USA winners visit MINISO store

The campaign engaged over 11,000 participants globally and delivered 100 MINISO gift boxes to winners from 16 countries, including the United States, Canada, India, Singapore, Spain, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

Participants from across the world shared their long-distance relationship stories with MINISO, like Sonika, an Indian doctor on the frontlines of the pandemic. 'I'm a doctor working in COVID ICU. I was busy treating patients and not able to see my boyfriend because of quarantine, and unable to comfort him after his family tested positive, even though we are in the same city. I hope to surprise him with a MINISO gift box, as I cannot be physically there due to work.'

'It has been an extremely tough year for my family. Despite being stuck in Paris, my boyfriend made every effort to lift my spirits. Never failing to make me feel his love from afar, I feel like he deserves to feel special with a little surprise,' said Cara from Ireland.

'Amid COVID-19 lockdowns, people across the world have been discouraged from meeting each other on this special day, especially couples who are in long-distance relationships,' said Robin Liu, Chief Marketing Officer at MINISO. 'This pandemic made us realize that there are no boundaries or distance when it comes to love.'

By Valentine's Day, the campaign had reached over 930-thousand people globally and was endorsed by various Instagram KOLs, such as Cindy T. Dinh and Andrea Rivas. The campaign also earned significant organic engagement on Instagram, with a total of 545 comments and 28,791 likes.

Check out a recap of MINISO's #LoveWithoutDistance Valentine's Day 2021 Campaign at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=newgUzpVKYo&feature=youtu.be

About MINISO:

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics, and food at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,330 stores in over 80 countries and regions in 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.