Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MINISO Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
5.410 USD   +4.44%
06:12aMINISO : to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/01MINISO Group Holding Limited Opens New Store in Naples, Italy, Further Strengthening Its Presence in Strategic European Markets
CI
05/26MINISO : Announces March Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MINISO : to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2022 - Form 6-K

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINISO Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it has called an annual general meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders to be held on July 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. (local time) at 16F, Building A, M Plaza, No. 109, Pazhou Avenue, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510000, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposal(s) to be set out in the notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice"), including a proposal to amend and restate the Company's memorandum and articles of association in connection with the Company's proposed dual primary listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") to (a) remove articles relating to the Company's weighted voting rights structure and (b) comply with the applicable listing rules of the HKEx. The amended and restated memorandum and articles of association will take effect upon the consummation of the proposed listing on the HKEx.

The detailed proposal(s) and additional information regarding the AGM will be included in the AGM Notice, to which a form of proxy for the AGM will be attached and made a part. The AGM Notice and form of proxy for the AGM will become available on the Company's website at https://ir.miniso.com/ once ready.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on June 16, 2022 (New York time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the notice of the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's Class A ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, The Bank of New York Mellon.

MINISO Group has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MINISO Group's Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's website at https://ir.miniso.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About MINISO Group

MINISO is a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Raine Hu, Mengru Wang

MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: ir@miniso.com

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

Disclaimer

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
06:12aMINISO : to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/01MINISO Group Holding Limited Opens New Store in Naples, Italy, Further Strengthening It..
CI
05/26MINISO : Announces March Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : MINISO Group Holding Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/26Miniso Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Profit Drops, Revenue Rises; Company Issues Fiscal Q4 Revenue..
MT
05/26MINISO Group Holding Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal..
CI
05/19MINISO Group Will Report March Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2022
PR
03/31Chinese Retailer Miniso Files For Hong Kong IPO
MT
03/31MINISO : Supplemental and Updated Disclosures - Form 6-K
PU
03/23MINISO : Q2 2022 revenue increased 20.7% and international operations rose 54.9% YoY
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 320 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net income 2022 535 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net cash 2022 4 426 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 10 942 M 1 645 M 1 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 648
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MINISO Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,00 CNY
Average target price 79,08 CNY
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Fu Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sai Yin Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ma Head-Legal & Compliance
Yong Hua Zhu Independent Director
Li Li Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-47.68%1 645
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-4.48%8 822
FALABELLA S.A.-17.24%7 050
MACY'S, INC.-7.64%6 521
DILLARD'S, INC.36.59%5 865
KOHL'S CORPORATION-16.02%5 411