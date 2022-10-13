Advanced search
MNSO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead MINISO Group Holding Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against MINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO" or the "Company") (NYSE: MNSO).

Class Period: October 2020 IPO
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) Defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with PRC authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

