    MNSO   US66981J1025

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(MNSO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07 2022-08-18 pm EDT
5.905 USD   -1.42%
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in MINISO Group Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
08/17MINISO : Announces Special Cash Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in MINISO Group Holding Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/18/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MNSO) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in October 2020 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 17, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. MINISO insiders and undisclosed related parties owned a significantly larger number of Company stores than was publicly known. The Company utilized this arrangement to hide its true costs. The Company concealed its true business model. The Company would be forced to implement a drastic lowering of franchise fees. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about MINISO, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 175 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
Net income 2022 564 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net cash 2022 4 754 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 12 867 M 1 898 M 1 898 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 648
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,62 CNY
Average target price 90,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Fu Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sai Yin Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ma Head-Legal & Compliance
Yong Hua Zhu Independent Director
Li Li Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-42.07%1 898
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-6.08%8 079
TRENT LIMITED36.72%6 605
DILLARD'S, INC.33.53%5 733
FALABELLA S.A.-28.21%5 580
MACY'S, INC.-21.96%5 511