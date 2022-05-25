Log in
    INKT   US6036931029

MINK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(INKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.290 USD   -2.27%
08:31aMiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting
GL
05/13MINK THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/11B. Riley Lowers MiNK Therapeutics' Price Target to $7 from $10, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced that its virtual-only Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 5:00 PM ET on June 8, 2022.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit https://central.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2022 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests. Registration for all attendees will start at 4:45 PM ET.

Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and at https://central.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2022.

About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

Contact

Ethan Lovell
Chief External Affairs & Communications
339-927-1763
ethan.lovell@agenusbio.com

Media Relations

Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
