Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters proposed by management were approved at Mink's annual general meeting held Thursday, June 6, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders of Mink elected Natasha Dixon, Kevin Filo, JC St. Amour, and Matthew Lilko to the board of directors. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of its auditor McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the Company's Stock Option Plan. No additional business was brought before the Meeting.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink's flagship Montcalm Project covers 40 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares is located 35 km away. Both projects have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 21,127,261 Common Shares outstanding

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212021