MINKABU INFONOID : Business Plan and Matters Related to Growth Potential
06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Business Plan and Matters Related to Growth Potential
June 2022
Disclaimer
The material in this presentation has been prepared by MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. ("Minkabu" or the "Company") and contains the Company's business, the industry trend and the forward-looking information based on Minkabu's current activities and future projections as of the date of this presentation.
The forward-looking information contained in this presentation is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
The Company's actual future business and its performance would differ from the prospects described in this material.
The updated information is to be disclosed in late June, and each progress is also disclosed in the supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results.
2
Copyright MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.
01
Business Model
・・・
4
Market Environment and Business Strategy
10
02
・・・
Business Plan
16
03
・・・
Risks
21
04
・・・
Sustainability
24
05
・・・
Appendix
26
3
06
・・・
01
Business Model
purpose, vision & mission
PURPOSE
VISION
MISSION
Support the advancement of society developing a new way of providing information through technology
Utilize our information technology, which ensures the comprehensiveness, accuracy, and timeliness of information, not only in the financial and economic fields but also in various other fields
Provide a mechanism that embodies the value of information
Continue to provide an information infrastructure that embodies the real value of information by innovative technology providing information to whom they need as needed when needed
4
Copyright MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.
01
Business Model
services
Wide range of services, originated from information media "MINKABU" and "Kabutan"
Economic
Keyword
Shareholder
Mutual fund
REIT tool
Calendar
Thema
Incentive plan
report
t2TrComfort
Big
Press News
Visualized
Mutual fund
REIT Tool
shareholders
financial results
analytics
RESPORT
Valuation
IVR
CX FX tool
Corp. Analytics
Sales Support
analysis
e-profit
Corporate Cue
Sales Cue
MEDIA
toC media
"MINKABU" "Kabutan"
Operate 2 brands of "MINKABU", an asset building information media, and "Kabutan", a dedicated stock information media, which are also theshow-room of services of the Group
Strength in wide coverage and in-depth of information
toC solution
IFA
(financial instruments intermediary, and financial
services intermediary business*）
Solution products to individuals, introduced under the brand of "MINKABU"
Leveraging IFA registration, provide services to suit various asset building style available such as "ACADEMY" for learning, "ROBO" for robot advisor, and "SQUARE" for in- person service
toBtoC solution
Information solution
Information solutions which are converted from content reflecting the demand of 9 million users of toC media, meet various differentiation needs of financial institutions
Information solutions are mainly provided financial institutions for their customers, so indirectly reach individuals who are the customer of those financial institutions
SOLUTION
toB solution
System solution
System solutions with account aggregation
technologies and authentication technologies such as blockchain being utilized, to be introduced. Aim to accelerate Digital BPO, and API linkage of vertically separated systems of financial companies
Strengths in equidistant relationships with corporate clients of 400 or more, mainly financial institutions
developing fields of new services
5
Financial Service Intermediary Business was introduced in the revised Act and effective from Nov. 2021. This makes it possible to provide financial services of banking, securities, insurance business with single license and therefore to compare products at one-stop service.
Copyright MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Minkabu The Infonoid Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.