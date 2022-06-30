Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4436   JP3911000002

MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.

(4436)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
2709.00 JPY   +0.52%
02:22aMINKABU INFONOID : Business Plan and Matters Related to Growth Potential
PU
05/12MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/12MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MINKABU INFONOID : Business Plan and Matters Related to Growth Potential

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Plan and Matters Related to Growth Potential

June 2022

Disclaimer

  • The material in this presentation has been prepared by MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. ("Minkabu" or the "Company") and contains the Company's business, the industry trend and the forward-looking information based on Minkabu's current activities and future projections as of the date of this presentation.
  • The forward-looking information contained in this presentation is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
  • The Company's actual future business and its performance would differ from the prospects described in this material.
  • The updated information is to be disclosed in late June, and each progress is also disclosed in the supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results.

2

Copyright MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.

01

Business Model

・・・

4

Market Environment and Business Strategy

10

02

・・・

Business Plan

16

03

・・・

Risks

21

04

・・・

Sustainability

24

05

・・・

Appendix

26

3

06

・・・

01

Business Model

purpose, vision & mission

PURPOSE

VISION

MISSION

Support the advancement of society developing a new way of providing information through technology

Utilize our information technology, which ensures the comprehensiveness, accuracy, and timeliness of information, not only in the financial and economic fields but also in various other fields

Provide a mechanism that embodies the value of information

Continue to provide an information infrastructure that embodies the real value of information by innovative technology providing information to whom they need as needed when needed

4

Copyright MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.

01

Business Model

services

Wide range of services, originated from information media "MINKABU" and "Kabutan"

Economic

Keyword

Shareholder

Mutual fund

REIT tool

Calendar

Thema

Incentive plan

report

t2TrComfort

Big

Press News

Visualized

Mutual fund

REIT Tool

shareholders

financial results

analytics

RESPORT

Valuation

IVR

CX FX tool

Corp. Analytics

Sales Support

analysis

e-profit

Corporate Cue

Sales Cue

MEDIA

toC media

"MINKABU" "Kabutan"

  • Operate 2 brands of "MINKABU", an asset building information media, and "Kabutan", a dedicated stock information media, which are also the show-room of services of the Group
  • Strength in wide coverage and in-depth of information

toC solution

IFA

(financial instruments intermediary, and financial

services intermediary business*

  • Solution products to individuals, introduced under the brand of "MINKABU"
  • Leveraging IFA registration, provide services to suit various asset building style available such as "ACADEMY" for learning, "ROBO" for robot advisor, and "SQUARE" for in- person service

toBtoC solution

Information solution

  • Information solutions which are converted from content reflecting the demand of 9 million users of toC media, meet various differentiation needs of financial institutions
  • Information solutions are mainly provided financial institutions for their customers, so indirectly reach individuals who are the customer of those financial institutions

SOLUTION

toB solution

System solution

  • System solutions with account aggregation
    technologies and authentication technologies such as blockchain being utilized, to be introduced. Aim to accelerate Digital BPO, and API linkage of vertically separated systems of financial companies
  • Strengths in equidistant relationships with corporate clients of 400 or more, mainly financial institutions

developing fields of new services

5

  • Financial Service Intermediary Business was introduced in the revised Act and effective from Nov. 2021. This makes it possible to provide financial services of banking, securities, insurance business with single license and therefore to compare products at one-stop service.

Copyright MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minkabu The Infonoid Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.
02:22aMINKABU INFONOID : Business Plan and Matters Related to Growth Potential
PU
05/12MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
05/12MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March ..
CI
05/12MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Revises Dividend Guidance for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/12Minkabu to Acquire Majority Share of Non-fungible Token Business
MT
04/11MINKABU INFONOID : Entering Web3 solution business, having BANQ's NFT business unit a cons..
PU
04/11Minkabu the Infonoid, Inc. Announces Incorporation of Consolidated Subsidiary
CI
02/14MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
02/14MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March ..
CI
01/25400F INC. announced that it has received ¥360 million in funding from Skyland Ventures ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 407 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2022 714 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
Net cash 2022 1 707 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,3x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 40 176 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.
Duration : Period :
MINKABU THE INFONOID, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 695,00 JPY
Average target price 5 525,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Uryu President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryutaro Takada Manager-Business Administration
Shinya Hamano Independent Outside Director
Shozo Ishibashi Independent Outside Director
Sadahiko Yoshimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.-1.93%294
ACCENTURE PLC-32.50%179 517
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.24%153 672
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.19%89 423
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.59%78 569
VMWARE, INC.0.32%48 993