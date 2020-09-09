Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Minmetals Land Limited    230   BMG6144P1014

MINMETALS LAND LIMITED

(230)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minmetals Land : COMPLETION OF THE MAJOR ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO (I) ACQUISITION OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN TIANJIN YIJIAHE; AND (II) CAPITAL INJECTION IN MINMETALS LAND HUNAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 230)

COMPLETION OF THE

MAJOR ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO

  1. ACQUISITION OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN TIANJIN YIJIAHE; AND
    1. CAPITAL INJECTION IN MINMETALS LAND HUNAN

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2020 and the circular of the Company dated 21 July 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Transactions. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Acquisition

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent as set out in the Equity Transfer Agreement have been fulfilled and the equity transfer registration with the SAMR has been completed on 2 September 2020. As such, completion of the Acquisition took place on 2 September 2020.

Upon completion of the Acquisition, Tianjin Yijiahe is indirectly owned by the Company as to 49% of its equity interest and its financial results will be accounted for using equity method and will not be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

The Capital Injection

The Board is also pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent as set out in the Capital Injection Agreement have been fulfilled and the capital injection registration with the SAMR has been completed on 1 September 2020. As such, completion of the Capital Injection took place on 1 September 2020.

Upon completion of the Capital Injection, the registered paid up capital of Minmetals Land Hunan has been increased from RMB300 million (approximately HK$329.46 million) to approximately RMB612.24 million (approximately HK$672.36 million), and Minmetals Land Hunan has become an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of which Minmetals Shengshi holds 51% of the equity interests, and its financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Company.

- 1 -

By order of the Board

He Jianbo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

For the purpose of illustration only and unless otherwise stated, conversions of Renminbi into Hong Kong dollars in this announcement is calculated at the exchange rate of RMB1.00 to HK$1.0982. Such conversion should not be construed as a representation that any amount has been, could have been, or may be, exchanged at this or any other rate.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. He Jianbo as the Chairman and an executive Director, Mr. Liu Bo, Mr. Chen Xingwu and Mr. Yang Shangping as executive Directors, Ms. He Xiaoli as a non-executive Director, and Mr. Selwyn Mar, Mr. Lam Chung Lun, Billy and Ms. Law Fan Chiu Fun, Fanny as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minmetals Land Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MINMETALS LAND LIMITED
12:16aMINMETALS LAND : Completion of the major acquisition and connected transactions ..
PU
08/24MINMETALS LAND : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
08/07MINMETALS LAND : Voting results of the special general meeting held on 7 august ..
PU
02/10MINMETALS LAND : China Minmetals Urgently Held a Telephone Conference for Subsid..
AQ
2019Factbox - Foreign investment deals rejected by Australia
RE
2017New Age Farm Issues $2 Million Contract to Start Site Preparation for Buildou..
GL
2017New Age Farm Provides Corporate Update
GL
2017Oroville Campus Operations Update
GL
2016New Age Farm Provides Update regarding the Plan of Arrangement with NHS Indus..
GL
2016New Age Farm Completes its Second Washington State Cannabis Facility with Pro..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11 261 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net income 2019 1 162 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2019 12 943 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,65x
Yield 2019 6,11%
Capitalization 3 113 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 003
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart MINMETALS LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minmetals Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINMETALS LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Bo He Chairman & Managing Director
Bo Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Yiu Wing Law Chief Operating Officer
Xiao Li He Non-Executive Director
Selwyn Mar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINMETALS LAND LIMITED-29.01%402
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.89%37 108
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.35%33 307
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.48%32 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.32%30 038
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.66%29 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group