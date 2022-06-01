Minmetals Land : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - LEASE OF OFFICE PREMISES

|
[title]
|
[date]
|
[link]
|
[market]
|
[doc type]
|
[stock code]
|
[stock name]
|
NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN
|
01/06/2022 18:54
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01141
|
CMBC CAPITAL
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
01/06/2022 18:52
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
02202
|
CHINA VANKE
|
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - LEASE OF OFFICE PREMISES
|
01/06/2022 18:52
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00230
|
MINMETALS LAND
|
Next Day Disclosure Return
|
01/06/2022 18:52
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
06618
|
JD HEALTH
|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:51
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00033
|
AMBER HILL FIN
|
CIRCULAR FOR 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
01/06/2022 18:50
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01576
|
QILU EXPRESSWAY
|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:50
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02309
|
BIRMINGHAM SPTS
|
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE EXPIRY AND LAPSE OF APPROVAL FOR ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL OVERSEAS LISTED FOREIGN SHARES (H SHARES)
|
01/06/2022 18:49
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
06865
|
FLAT GLASS
|
Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting convened at Conference Room, 4th floor, Winteam Plaza, 6 Kuiqi Second Road, Chancheng District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 2:30 p.m.
|
01/06/2022 18:49
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00570
|
TRAD CHI MED
|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 May 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:49
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00360
|
NEW FOCUS AUTO
|
PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE SPECIFIC MANDATE IN RELATION TO THE RMB SHARE ISSUE
|
01/06/2022 18:48
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
09969
|
INNOCARE-B
|
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 MAY 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:48
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00230
|
MINMETALS LAND
|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
09958
|
LITIAN PICTURES
|
Continuing Connected Transactions
|
01/06/2022 18:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00083
|
SINO LAND
|
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO A FINANCE LEASE AS THE LESSOR
|
01/06/2022 18:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00132
|
CHINA INV HOLD
|
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
01/06/2022 18:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00570
|
TRAD CHI MED
|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01950
|
DIWANG IND H
|
PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
|
01/06/2022 18:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
06865
|
FLAT GLASS
|
Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd US$500,000,000 4.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2027 unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
|
01/06/2022 18:44
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00144
|
CHINA MER PORT
|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2022
|
01/06/2022 18:43
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02165
|
LING YUE SER GP