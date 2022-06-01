Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Minmetals Land Limited
  News
  Summary
    230   BMG6144P1014

MINMETALS LAND LIMITED

(230)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/01 04:08:12 am EDT
0.7300 HKD   +1.39%
07:02aMINMETALS LAND : Continuing connected transactions - lease of office premises
PU
04/20Minmetals Land Limited Announces Contracted Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/06Zijin Mining, China Minmetals and BHP Complete Copper Concentrate Trade on the MineHub Technologies Platform
AQ
Minmetals Land : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - LEASE OF OFFICE PREMISES

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Minmetals Land Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 410 M 307 M 307 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 250
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart MINMETALS LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minmetals Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINMETALS LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bo Liu Managing Director
Jian Bo He Chairman
Yiu Wing Law Chief Operating Officer
Selwyn Mar Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Lun Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINMETALS LAND LIMITED-13.25%307
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.37%35 417
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.71%31 808
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.51%31 803
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.68%30 319
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.77%27 828