Minmetals Land : PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 230)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Minmetals Land Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company announces that the contracted sales of the Company together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for the first quarter of 2021 reached approximately RMB4.43 billion and the corresponding contracted gross floor area amounted to approximately 191,000 square metres with an average selling price of approximately RMB23,200 per square metre. The Company's contracted sales and contracted gross floor area for the first quarter of 2021 increased by approximately 311% and 186% respectively year-on-year.

