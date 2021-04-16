Log in
MINMETALS LAND LIMITED

(230)
Minmetals Land : PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/16/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 230)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Minmetals Land Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company announces that the contracted sales of the Company together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for the first quarter of 2021 reached approximately RMB4.43 billion and the corresponding contracted gross floor area amounted to approximately 191,000 square metres with an average selling price of approximately RMB23,200 per square metre. The Company's contracted sales and contracted gross floor area for the first quarter of 2021 increased by approximately 311% and 186% respectively year-on-year.

Disclaimer

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such sales information. Such data is provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an offer or solicitation to sell or buy any securities or financial products of the Company. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice. Investors are advised to exercise caution, and should not place undue reliance on the data disclosed therein. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

- 1 -

By order of the Board

He Jianbo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises eight directors, namely Mr. He Jianbo as the Chairman and an executive director, Mr. Liu Bo, Mr. Chen Xingwu and Mr. Yang Shangping as executive directors, Ms. He Xiaoli as a non-executive director and Mr. Selwyn Mar, Mr. Lam Chung Lun, Billy and Ms. Law Fan Chiu Fun, Fanny as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Minmetals Land Limited published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 662 M 986 M 986 M
Net income 2020 333 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2020 11 361 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 2 878 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 189
Free-Float 38,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bo Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Jian Bo He Chairman
Yiu Wing Law Chief Operating Officer
Selwyn Mar Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiu Fun Law Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINMETALS LAND LIMITED-1.15%371
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.10%45 738
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.77%39 859
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.25%33 830
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.67%28 012
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-9.61%27 438
