Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Minnova Corp.    MCI   CA6042501008

MINNOVA CORP.

(MCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minnova Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

01/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) -  Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) "Minnova" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of January 7, 2021, the Company has closed the hard dollar portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, through the issuance of 1,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common at a price of CDN$0.35 per Common Share until January 25, 2023 (the "Warrant Term") provided, that in the event the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.55 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following May 26, 2021, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (each, a "Finder"): (i) a cash commission in the aggregate of $8,232; and (ii) an aggregate of 32,928 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share unit January 25, 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is an emerging Canadian gold producer focused on re-starting the PL Gold Mine and expanding gold resources on its PL and Nokomis gold deposits. The Company has completed a Positive Feasibility Study in support of re-starting the PL Mine at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5 year mine life. The resource remains open to expansion and surface exploration work programs have and will continue to target resource expansion. The PL Gold Mine has a relatively short pre-production timeline forecast at 15 months, benefits from a valid underground mining permit (Environment Act 1207E), an existing processing plant, over 7,000 meters of developed underground ramp to -135 metres depth, is fully road accessible and close to existing mining infrastructure in the prolific Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba.

For more information please contact:

Minnova Corp.
Gorden Glenn
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 647-985-2785 or info@minnovacorp.ca

Visit our website at www.minnovacorp.ca and follow us on social media (twitter: @MinnovaCEO and Instagram: minnovacorp)

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding the Company including management's assessment of future plans and operations, that may involve risks associated with mining exploration and development, volatility of prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resource estimates, environmental and permitting risks, access to labour and services, competition from other companies and ability to access sufficient capital. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although Minnova has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minnova does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72787


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about MINNOVA CORP.
05:40pMinnova Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
01/22Minnova Announces Start of 2021 Drilling Program at PL Mine Site
NE
01/07Minnova Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $1,000,000
NE
2020Corporate Update 2021 Pl Mine Restart Outlook and Debt Settlement
NE
2020Corporate Update on PL Mine Exploration Strategy and Pre-Development Activiti..
NE
2020Minnova Corp. Step-Out Drilling Expands High Grade at PL Mine
NE
2020MINNOVA : Wide Interval of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Confirmed in Hole M-20..
AQ
2020Minnova Corp. Wide Interval of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Confirmed in Ho..
NE
2020Corporate Update; PL Mine Drilling Program Underway, PL Mine Feasibility Stud..
NE
2020Minnova Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,41 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart MINNOVA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Minnova Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gorden Glenn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher E. O. Irwin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian E. Robertson Independent Director
James D. A. White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINNOVA CORP.81.25%14
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.11%49 798
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.93%41 710
POLYUS-2.90%26 441
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.18%18 179
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.26%17 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ