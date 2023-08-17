Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, Italy

COMPANY PRESENTATION - August 2023

Forward Looking Statement

Statements included or incorporated in these materials that use the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", or "hope", or that otherwise relate to objectives, strategies, plans, intentions, beliefs or expectations or that have been constructed as statements as to future performance or events, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. MINT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. MINT makes no representation whatsoever about the opinion or statements of any analyst or other third party. MINT does not monitor or control the content of third party opinions or statements and does not endorse or accept any responsibility for the content or the use of any such opinion or statement.

AGENDA

2Q23 in Review

Minor Hotels

Minor Food

Corporate Information

Business Outlook &

"Back to Growth" Strategy

NH Prague City, Czech Republic

2Q23 IN REVIEW

2Q23 & QTD Major Developments

MINOR HOTELS

MINOR FOOD

MINOR LIFESTYLE

AVANI+ Fares Maldives

Cross-selling strategy and brand upgrades continued to be implemented throughout the quarter, expanding brands beyond their traditional markets and/or commanding higher room rates.

  • Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Resortwas opened in Italy
  • AVANI+ Fares Maldives was opened in the Maldives
  • Oaks Chengdu was opened in China
  • NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resortwas opened in the Maldives
  • NH was rebranded toNH Collection Heidelberg in Germany
  • NH was rebranded to Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan Hotel in Italy
  • NH was rebranded to Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid Hotel in Spain

Stakes in NH were increased from 94.1% to 95.9%.

For the first time, Minor Hotels debuted franchised model with initial 3 properties in Australia.

GHA added Regent Seven Seas Cruise line to the portfolio with growing

member data base and increasing volume of member stays.

The Wolseley

Minor Food brought successful brands from other hubs to Thailand.

  • Poulet: a French roast chicken restaurant from Singapore
  • Café Wolseley: a famous London's grand café
  • Riverside: Chong Qing-Sichuan grilled fish restaurant

Benihana, Japanese teppanyaki and steak house was also brought to Singapore.

Minor Food continued its brand-building initiatives through exciting collaboration and product development.

  • With the collaborative partnership,Burger King created the first
    "Burger King Spider-Verse Store" in Southeast Asia
  • Burger King launched Thailand's talk-of-the-town "The Real Cheese Burger"

Minor Food expanded business through acquisitions:

  • Acquired 100% stake inSizzler brand franchisor worldwide excluding USA, Puerto Rico and Guatemala
  • Acquired additional 21% remaining shares ofBonchon Thailand

Charles & Keith

  • Minor Lifestyle's Charles & Keith and Anello brands announced the first Thailand brand ambassador to further promote brand awareness.

CORPORATE

  • MINT successfullyissued THB 4 billion unsubordinated and unsecured debentures which further provided flexibility for expansion and ensured long-term financial stability.

