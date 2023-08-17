Statements included or incorporated in these materials that use the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", or "hope", or that otherwise relate to objectives, strategies, plans, intentions, beliefs or expectations or that have been constructed as statements as to future performance or events, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. MINT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. MINT makes no representation whatsoever about the opinion or statements of any analyst or other third party. MINT does not monitor or control the content of third party opinions or statements and does not endorse or accept any responsibility for the content or the use of any such opinion or statement.
2
AGENDA
2Q23 in Review
Minor Hotels
Minor Food
Corporate Information
Business Outlook &
"Back to Growth" Strategy
NH Prague City, Czech Republic
2Q23 IN REVIEW
2Q23 & QTD Major Developments
MINOR HOTELS
MINOR FOOD
MINOR LIFESTYLE
AVANI+ Fares Maldives
Cross-selling strategy and brand upgrades continued to be implemented throughout the quarter, expanding brands beyond their traditional markets and/or commanding higher room rates.
Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Resortwas opened in Italy
AVANI+ Fares Maldives was opened in the Maldives
Oaks Chengdu was opened in China
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resortwas opened in the Maldives
NH was rebranded toNH Collection Heidelberg in Germany
NH was rebranded to Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan Hotel in Italy
NH was rebranded to Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid Hotel in Spain
Stakes in NH were increased from 94.1% to 95.9%.
For the first time, Minor Hotels debuted franchised model with initial 3 properties in Australia.
GHA added Regent Seven Seas Cruise line to the portfolio with growing
member data base and increasing volume of member stays.
The Wolseley
Minor Food brought successful brands from other hubs to Thailand.
Poulet: a French roast chicken restaurant from Singapore
Café Wolseley: a famous London's grand café
Riverside: Chong Qing-Sichuan grilled fish restaurant
Benihana, Japanese teppanyaki and steak house was also brought to Singapore.
Minor Food continued its brand-building initiatives through exciting collaboration and product development.
With the collaborative partnership,Burger King created the first
"Burger King Spider-Verse Store" in Southeast Asia
Burger King launched Thailand's talk-of-the-town "The Real Cheese Burger"
Minor Food expanded business through acquisitions:
Acquired 100% stake inSizzler brand franchisor worldwide excluding USA, Puerto Rico and Guatemala
Minor Lifestyle's Charles & Keith and Anello brands announced the first Thailand brand ambassador to further promote brand awareness.
CORPORATE
MINT successfullyissued THB 4 billion unsubordinated and unsecured debentures which further provided flexibility for expansion and ensured long-term financial stability.
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Minor International pcl published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 02:53:01 UTC.
Minor International Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in the investment activities, hotels, restaurant operations, and distribution and manufacturing. The Company operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant and Retail. The Company operates hotels, resorts and serviced suites with a portfolio of over 530 hotels under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands. Its hotel and spa portfolio spans across 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas. The Company operates mixed-use business, including shopping plazas and entertainment, residential properties, and a points-based vacation club. It offers fashion and lifestyle products under various brands, including Anello, BergHOFF, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Joseph Joseph, Zwilling J.A. and Minor Smart Kids.