Cross-selling strategy and brand upgrades continued to be implemented throughout the quarter, expanding brands beyond their traditional markets and/or commanding higher room rates.

Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Resort was opened in Italy

AVANI+ Fares Maldives was opened in the Maldives

was opened in the Maldives Oaks Chengdu was opened in China

was opened in China NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort was opened in the Maldives

NH was rebranded to NH Collection Heidelberg in Germany

in Germany NH was rebranded to Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan Hotel in Italy

Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan Hotel NH was rebranded to Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid Hotel in Spain

Stakes in NH were increased from 94.1% to 95.9%.

For the first time, Minor Hotels debuted franchised model with initial 3 properties in Australia.

GHA added Regent Seven Seas Cruise line to the portfolio with growing

member data base and increasing volume of member stays.