  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Minor International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MINT   TH0128B10Z09

MINOR INTERNATIONAL

(MINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-04-02
32.50 THB   +0.78%
04/03Minor International : Hotels Announces Expansion of Tivoli Brand in Middle East With Upcoming Debut in Oman
PU
02/28Transcript : Minor International Public Company Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
02/28Minor International : 4Q22 Financial Performance
PU
Summary 
Summary

Minor International : Hotels Announces Expansion of Tivoli Brand in Middle East With Upcoming Debut in Oman

04/03/2023 | 11:37pm EDT
Press Release

Minor Hotels Announces Expansion of Tivoli Brand in Middle East

With Upcoming Debut in Oman

Dubai, UAE, 4 April 2023: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator, and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces the expansion of its Tivoli Hotels & Resorts brand in the Middle East region, with the upcoming addition of a property in Oman. The 180-key Tivoli Muscat Hotel & Residences will begin development in the Omani capital later this year, with the property slated to launch in 2026.

The new-build property will be located in LA VIE, Muscat Hills, a prominent established mixed- use community strategically located within 10 minutes' drive of Muscat International Airport. Featuring an 80-key hotel and 100 branded residences, the mixed-use development will overlook the re-opened18-hole golf course managed by Troon Golf, also including a Toptracer facility, the fourth in the region and first in Oman. The new Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Oman Automobile Association and several Ministries are also located close by.

In addition to multiple accommodation options, facilities at the new hotel will include a swimming pool and gym, an Anantara spa, a ballroom and four meeting rooms. The property will also offer multiple dining options, including a rooftop bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge café, a sports bar and an all-day dining restaurant.

With this upcoming debut in Oman, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion in the Middle East, where Minor Hotels currently operates three Tivoli properties in Qatar, with a further new- build property under development in Bahrain to launch in 2024. In addition, the brand made its Asia debut in 2022 with the launch of Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park in China and is expanding its footprint in Europe this year adding properties in The Netherlands, Portugal and Tenerife in Spain.

Tivoli Muscat and master project LA VIE are being developed by Oman Real Estate Investment Services LLC (ORIS), the real estate arm of Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (OMINVEST), an Oman-based company founded in 1983 and listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange since 1998. OMINVEST is one of the region's largest investment companies with over US 1.8 billion of total assets.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO Minor International and CEO Minor Hotels, parent company of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, commented, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting future addition to the Tivoli portfolio and the brand's upcoming debut in Oman. With a fantastic location in Muscat, this new property will offer exceptional facilities to both business and leisure guests, with a world- class golf course on its doorstep and easy access to the many cultural attractions the city has to offer. We look forward to working with the team at ORIS to bring this exciting property to fruition."

Nasser Rashid Al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer, OMINVEST, commented, "ORIS aims to develop iconic projects in Oman and has a proven track record of delivering good quality projects, effectively and efficiently , we expect nothing less with the LA VIE project. As the name suggests, translating to "The Life", we want to bring a blast of zest and style to Muscat through this mixed-

use development and we are looking forward to working with Minor Hotels to create a striking property."

With a history that dates back to 1933 in Lisbon, Portugal, and celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts stands out for its cultural heritage and authentic connection to each destination. The brand has expanded from Portugal to Brazil and from Qatar to China and the Netherlands, currently with a portfolio of 16 properties.

-Ends-

Editor's Notes

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operatesin 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunisticmarkets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

Tivoli Hotels & Resortscurrently operates 16 properties in Portugal, Brazil, Qatar and China. With over 85 years of experience, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts differentiates through a range of unique and authentic experiences offered to guests along with innovative and outstanding service. In Portugal, Tivoli has properties in main tourism destinations from the cosmopolitan city of Lisbon to the romantic medieval town Sintra and the beaches and golf courses of the Algarve. In Brazil, Tivoli hotels has properties in the vibrant São Paulo and coastal Bahia. In Qatar, the brand portfolio includes three hotels, two in the historiccentre of Doha and one on the coast in Al Wakra.

Tivoli is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

For more information on Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.tivolihotels.com/en. Follow us onFacebookand Instagram@TivoliHotels

For media enquiries, please contact:

Natasha Rhymes

Group Director of PR & Communications

  1. nrhymes@minor.com

Hana Fuchs

Regional Director of Marketing & Communications, Middle East

  1. hfuchs@minor.com

For development enquiries, please contact:

Ramine Behnam

Vice President Development

  1. rbehnam@minor.com

Disclaimer

Minor International pcl published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 03:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
