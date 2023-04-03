Minor International : Hotels Announces Expansion of Tivoli Brand in Middle East With Upcoming Debut in Oman

Press Release

Minor Hotels Announces Expansion of Tivoli Brand in Middle East

With Upcoming Debut in Oman

Dubai, UAE, 4 April 2023: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator, and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces the expansion of its Tivoli Hotels & Resorts brand in the Middle East region, with the upcoming addition of a property in Oman. The 180-key Tivoli Muscat Hotel & Residences will begin development in the Omani capital later this year, with the property slated to launch in 2026.

The new-build property will be located in LA VIE, Muscat Hills, a prominent established mixed- use community strategically located within 10 minutes' drive of Muscat International Airport. Featuring an 80-key hotel and 100 branded residences, the mixed-use development will overlook the re-opened18-hole golf course managed by Troon Golf, also including a Toptracer facility, the fourth in the region and first in Oman. The new Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Oman Automobile Association and several Ministries are also located close by.

In addition to multiple accommodation options, facilities at the new hotel will include a swimming pool and gym, an Anantara spa, a ballroom and four meeting rooms. The property will also offer multiple dining options, including a rooftop bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge café, a sports bar and an all-day dining restaurant.

With this upcoming debut in Oman, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion in the Middle East, where Minor Hotels currently operates three Tivoli properties in Qatar, with a further new- build property under development in Bahrain to launch in 2024. In addition, the brand made its Asia debut in 2022 with the launch of Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park in China and is expanding its footprint in Europe this year adding properties in The Netherlands, Portugal and Tenerife in Spain.

Tivoli Muscat and master project LA VIE are being developed by Oman Real Estate Investment Services LLC (ORIS), the real estate arm of Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (OMINVEST), an Oman-based company founded in 1983 and listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange since 1998. OMINVEST is one of the region's largest investment companies with over US 1.8 billion of total assets.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO Minor International and CEO Minor Hotels, parent company of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, commented, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting future addition to the Tivoli portfolio and the brand's upcoming debut in Oman. With a fantastic location in Muscat, this new property will offer exceptional facilities to both business and leisure guests, with a world- class golf course on its doorstep and easy access to the many cultural attractions the city has to offer. We look forward to working with the team at ORIS to bring this exciting property to fruition."

Nasser Rashid Al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer, OMINVEST, commented, "ORIS aims to develop iconic projects in Oman and has a proven track record of delivering good quality projects, effectively and efficiently , we expect nothing less with the LA VIE project. As the name suggests, translating to "The Life", we want to bring a blast of zest and style to Muscat through this mixed-