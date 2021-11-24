Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Minor International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MINT   TH0128B10Z09

MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MINT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Minor International Public : The Extension of Employee Joint Investment Program No.3 (EJIP#3)

11/24/2021 | 01:20am EST
Date/Time
24 Nov 2021 12:48:41
Headline
The Extension of Employee Joint Investment Program No.3 (EJIP#3)
Symbol
MINT
Source
MINT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Minor International pcl published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 67 685 M 2 030 M 2 030 M
Net income 2021 -13 760 M -413 M -413 M
Net Debt 2021 121 B 3 640 M 3 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 B 4 956 M 4 925 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minor International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 31,50 THB
Average target price 37,21 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian James Delaney Chief Financial Officer
William Ellwood Heinecke Chairman
Steve Delano Herndon Chief Information Officer
Tawicha Trakulyingyong Group Director-Information & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED22.33%4 956
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.17%130 753
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.12%35 234
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.58%19 064
SODEXO13.67%12 963
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED34.07%6 630