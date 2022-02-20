MinRex Resources : Acquires Another Lithium Project

Hosts the Garden Creek tin-tantalumalluvial prospect hosted within extensive pegmatites with no drilling present- or modern-dayexploration.
ASX Code: MRR
21 FEBRUARY 2022
ASX Release
MINREX ACQUIRES ANOTHER HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE
LITHIUM PROJECT ADJACENT TO GLOBAL LITHIUM'S DEPOSIT
MinRex acquires strategically placed Garden Creek Lithium Project
with on-ground work to commence imminently
only
HIGHLIGHTS
∙ MinRex adds to the current position ~890 km2 of granted exploration licenses across 14 projects within
the highly prospective region of Pilbara, Western Australia (Figure 1).
∙ MinRex continues its aggressive Pilbara tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium
explorer with high-quality assets within a 30-70km radius world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers
Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora, Mineral Resources (ASX: MRL) Wodgina and close by Global
Lithium (ASX: GL1).
personal
∙ The new Garden Creek Lithium Project (EL 45/4569) is located approximately 19 kilometres north of
the Marble Bar Township close to sealed Marble Bar- Port Hedland Highway (Figure 1).
∙ The Garden Creek Lithium project is a strategic addition to MinRex's Sisters and Moolyella North
Lithium Projects, which lie immediately adjacent to ASX listed Global Lithium Limited (ASX: GL1) Archer
Lithium Deposit (10.5Mt @ 1.0% Li2O). Garden Creek is located approximately 5.5km to the north in
the same lithium mineralised greenstone belt hosting the Archer Deposit (Figure 2).
∙ Garden Creek, Sisters and Moolyella North Lithium Projects comprise over 70 square kilometres and
no modern exploration for lithium (see ASX announcement 14 January 2022).
∙ Garden Creek Lithium Project (E45/4569)
All 3 MinRex Marble Bar Projects display similar extensive linear potassic responses as the Archer Lithium Deposit - potassic zones outlining pegmatite hosted lithium mineralisation (Figure 3).
ForMinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) ("MinRex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Odette Five (to be acquired by MinRex) has secured mineral rights to battery metals over an exploration licence application known as the Garden Creek Lithium Project (E45/5869) from existing holder True Fella Pty Ltd. The Garden Creek Lithium Project is a strategic addition to MinRex' Sisters Project (E45/5871) and Moolyella North Lithium Project (E45/5873), which are all in close proximity to the Archer Lithium Deposit 100% owned by Global Lithium (ASX: GL1) (Figure 1). A summary of the material terms of the acquisition is set out in Appendix A.
The acquisition represents a future next step in MinRex's tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium explorer with high-quality assets within a 70km radius world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora, Mineral Resources (ASX: MRL) Wodgina and close to the Archer Lithium Deposit 100% owned by Global Lithium (ASX: GL1).
Figure 1 - Geology Location map highlighting recent high grade lithium drill holes proximal to E45/5869, E45/5871 and E45/5873
Sisters Lithium Project
Moolyella North Lithium Project
Garden Creek Lithium Project
ASX Code: MRR
MinRex Resources Limited Non-Executive Director Mr George Karageorge commented:
"The MinRex team is delighted to close out a strategic mineral rights deal for Lithium and battery metals over the Garden Well Project that is strategically placed to the Global Lithium Archer lithium-tantalum deposit.
onlyThe deal now has MinRex sharing tenement boundaries in the East Pilbara World Class battery metal endowment and the rapidly increasing Lithium resource at Global Lithium's Archer deposit (10.1MT @ Li2O)".
Global Lithium has commenced a 60,000-meter RC drilling program and will be drilling in close proximity to all of MinRex's Sisters, Moolyella North and Garden Creek project boundaries".
"Our team will be on the ground in the next 7-10 days our highly experienced geologists will be flying extensive reconnaissance surveys over the Marble Bar and Hillside projects"

ForHistoric data and open file geophysical data was reviewed and evaluated in desktop studies to generate exploration targets. rom the open file review, MinRex has acquired from 89 rock chip and 744 soil sampling which has been added to a master database. The high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey flown in 2019, supports the targeting of Li-Sn-Ta pegmatite exploration.
ASX Code: MRR
only
Garden Creek Lithium Project
Sisters Lithium Project
Moolyella North
Lithium Project
Figure 2 - Regional Geophysical Potassic Image highlighting similar responses over the Archer Lithium mineralised trend and potential
untested zones within E45/5869, E45/5871 and E45/5873
Forward Strategy
∙ Field mapping, surface soil/rock chip sampling and reconnaissance ground proofing for ground disturbance and
permitting will commence in February to evaluate the lithium potential of the numerous pegmatites in all the areas.
For
∙ Geological reconnaissance and detail mapping of all the historical known and mapped pegmatites along with the
historic evaluation of the recent geochemical tin and lithium defined areas.
∙ Reconnaissance ground proofing for drill pad construction and work permits will commence in March targeting known lithium mineralization in numerous pegmatites in all the areas.
∙ On boarding of high-level lithium geoscientists as exploration managers, consultants and advisors.
ASX Code: MRR

Figure 3 - Total Location Map highlighting MinRex Resources east Pilbara Project Portfolio
This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of MinRex Resources Limited.
-ENDS-
ASX Code: MRR
For further information, please contact:
George Karageorge
Non-Executive Director MinRex Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389
M: 0419 944 484 George.Karageorge@minrex.com.au i fo@minrex.com.au
About MinRex Resources Limited
MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) is an Australian based ASX-listed emergent battery metals explorer with Lithium-Tin-Tantalum Projects in the Pilbara (WA) in close proximity to world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals, Mineral Resources, and Global Lithium. MinRex also has a highly prospective portfolio of Gold-Copper projects in the Mercherson and Pilbara Regions (WA) and Gold-Silver-Copper and other metals projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt (NSW). The Company's tenements package cover 1000km2 of highly prospective ground targeting multi-commodities type deposits. The Company also
currently has JORC 2012 Resources totalling 352,213 oz gold at its Sofala Project (NSW).
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Pedro
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Pedro Kastellorizos. Mr. Kastellorizos is the Chief Executive Officer of MinRex Resources Limited and is a Member of the AusIMM of whom have sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation under consideration and to the activity being reported to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr.
Kastellorizos have verified the data disclosed in this release and consent to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning MinRex's planned exploration programs and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this release, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "potential", "should", "might" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although MinRex believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors outside of MinRex's control. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that actual esults will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
References
Day J.,2021. Partial Surrender Report for E45/4309 for the Period 9 February 2015 to 8 February 2021, Open File Western Australia Report No. A126704.
Western Mining Australia., 1982. Twin Sisters Diamond Prospect, MC 45/9869-9877,10205-10211,10684-10704,10707-10716,11026-11027,11359-11370, Open File Western Australia Report No. A12456.
Global Lithium ASX Announcement dated 21 December 2021 2924-02469771-6A1070080(markitdigital.com)Global Lithium ASX Announcement dated 18 November 2021 2924-02457483-6A1064864(markitdigital.com)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.