MinRex Resources : Acquires Another Lithium Project

Hosts the Garden Creek tin-tantalum alluvial prospect hosted within extensive pegmatites with no drilling present- or modern-day exploration. ASX Code: MRR 21 FEBRUARY 2022 ASX Release MINREX ACQUIRES ANOTHER HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE LITHIUM PROJECT ADJACENT TO GLOBAL LITHIUM'S DEPOSIT MinRex acquires strategically placed Garden Creek Lithium Project with on-ground work to commence imminently HIGHLIGHTS ∙ MinRex adds to the current position ~890 km2 of granted exploration licenses across 14 projects within the highly prospective region of Pilbara, Western Australia (Figure 1). ∙ MinRex continues its aggressive Pilbara tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium explorer with high-quality assets within a 30-70km radius world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora, Mineral Resources (ASX: MRL) Wodgina and close by Global Lithium (ASX: GL1). ∙ The new Garden Creek Lithium Project (EL 45/4569) is located approximately 19 kilometres north of the Marble Bar Township close to sealed Marble Bar- Port Hedland Highway (Figure 1). ∙ The Garden Creek Lithium project is a strategic addition to MinRex's Sisters and Moolyella North Lithium Projects, which lie immediately adjacent to ASX listed Global Lithium Limited (ASX: GL1) Archer Lithium Deposit (10.5Mt @ 1.0% Li2O). Garden Creek is located approximately 5.5km to the north in the same lithium mineralised greenstone belt hosting the Archer Deposit (Figure 2). ∙ Garden Creek, Sisters and Moolyella North Lithium Projects comprise over 70 square kilometres and no modern exploration for lithium (see ASX announcement 14 January 2022). ∙ Garden Creek Lithium Project (E45/4569) All 3 MinRex Marble Bar Projects display similar extensive linear potassic responses as the Archer Lithium Deposit - potassic zones outlining pegmatite hosted lithium mineralisation (Figure 3). MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) ("MinRex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Odette Five (to be acquired by MinRex) has secured mineral rights to battery metals over an exploration licence application known as the Garden Creek Lithium Project (E45/5869) from existing holder True Fella Pty Ltd. The Garden Creek Lithium Project is a strategic addition to MinRex' Sisters Project (E45/5871) and Moolyella North Lithium Project (E45/5873), which are all in close proximity to the Archer Lithium Deposit 100% owned by Global Lithium (ASX: GL1) (Figure 1). A summary of the material terms of the acquisition is set out in Appendix A. The acquisition represents a future next step in MinRex's tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium explorer with high-quality assets within a 70km radius world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora, Mineral Resources (ASX: MRL) Wodgina and close to the Archer Lithium Deposit 100% owned by Global Lithium (ASX: GL1).

Figure 1 - Geology Location map highlighting recent high grade lithium drill holes proximal to E45/5869, E45/5871 and E45/5873 Sisters Lithium Project Moolyella North Lithium Project Garden Creek Lithium Project ASX Code: MRR MinRex Resources Limited Non-Executive Director Mr George Karageorge commented: "The MinRex team is delighted to close out a strategic mineral rights deal for Lithium and battery metals over the Garden Well Project that is strategically placed to the Global Lithium Archer lithium-tantalum deposit. The deal now has MinRex sharing tenement boundaries in the East Pilbara World Class battery metal endowment and the rapidly increasing Lithium resource at Global Lithium's Archer deposit (10.1MT @ Li2O)". Global Lithium has commenced a 60,000-meter RC drilling program and will be drilling in close proximity to all of MinRex's Sisters, Moolyella North and Garden Creek project boundaries". "Our team will be on the ground in the next 7-10 days our highly experienced geologists will be flying extensive reconnaissance surveys over the Marble Bar and Hillside projects" Historic data and open file geophysical data was reviewed and evaluated in desktop studies to generate exploration targets. rom the open file review, MinRex has acquired from 89 rock chip and 744 soil sampling which has been added to a master database. The high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey flown in 2019, supports the targeting of Li-Sn-Ta pegmatite exploration.

ASX Code: MRR Garden Creek Lithium Project Sisters Lithium Project Moolyella North Lithium Project Figure 2 - Regional Geophysical Potassic Image highlighting similar responses over the Archer Lithium mineralised trend and potential untested zones within E45/5869, E45/5871 and E45/5873 Forward Strategy ∙ Field mapping, surface soil/rock chip sampling and reconnaissance ground proofing for ground disturbance and permitting will commence in February to evaluate the lithium potential of the numerous pegmatites in all the areas. ∙ Geological reconnaissance and detail mapping of all the historical known and mapped pegmatites along with the historic evaluation of the recent geochemical tin and lithium defined areas. ∙ Reconnaissance ground proofing for drill pad construction and work permits will commence in March targeting known lithium mineralization in numerous pegmatites in all the areas. ∙ On boarding of high-level lithium geoscientists as exploration managers, consultants and advisors.

ASX Code: MRR Figure 3 - Total Location Map highlighting MinRex Resources east Pilbara Project Portfolio This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of MinRex Resources Limited. -ENDS-