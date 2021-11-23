MinRex Resources : Acquisition of Further Highly Prospective Lithium Projects

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) ("MinRex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet for the acquisition of 4 exploration licences (E45/4953, E45/4275, E45/4601 and E45/4266) and mineral rights to battery mineral, tin and rare earth metals over 3 additional exploration licences (E45/5071, E45/4455 and E45/3926) with Abeh Pty Ltd (Abeh) and Maxwell Strindberg. A summary of the material terms of the acquisition is set out in Appendix A. Further details of the tenements the subject of the acquisition are set out in Appendix B.

No lithium exploration has been conducted over these tenements.

Regional geological structure within E45/3926 is similar to Pilgangoora which hosts the Pilbara

zones (up to 42.2% tin and 3.41% tantalum, from 7 samples) within extensive pegmatite

Lithium mineralisation hosted in pegmatites with significant assays from 0.22% to up 2.02%

∙ The total project area is 176.9km2 and the tenements within the area have extensive and

The acquisition represents a significant next step in MinRex's tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium

explorer with high-quality assets within a 70km radius of world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora and Mineral Resources (ASX:MRL) Wodgina. The new Tambourah North, Tambourah Creek, Shaw River, Coondina and Soanesville projects supplement and offer fantastic synergies to the Moolyella, Coondina East, Coondinia South and Haystack Well lithium projects to be acquired by MinRex, as announced on 17 November

only2021, and MinRex's existing White Springs lithium project.

MinRex Resources Limited Chief Executive Officer Mr Kastellorizos commented:

"The MinRex team, which includes Director George Karageorge, who is one of the founding geologists of the Pilbara Minerals owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum deposits, are delighted with the success of the Company's strategy to

acquire further and more highly prospective ground in the East Pilbara World Class Mineral Field. Geological evidence supports all project areas to host significant lithium bearing pegmatites based on recent rock chip assaying results and the extensive historical tin/tantalum mining over extensive pegmatites. Our highly experience team will be ready for drill testing once the detail geological mapping/sampling has been completed. Further work will commence immediately

on the re-interpretation of airborne magnetic/potassic data to locate the pegmatite on the ground but also defined trends and structures which appear to control the Li-Sn-Ta mineralisation". 

Figure 1 - Location map of Abeh Pty Ltd Projects in the Pilbara

