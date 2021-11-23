Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MinRex Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRR   AU000000MRR6

MINREX RESOURCES LIMITED

(MRR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MinRex Resources : Acquisition of Further Highly Prospective Lithium Projects

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Code: MRR

24 NOVEMBER 2021ASX Release

only

ACQUISITION OF FURTHER HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE

LITHIUM PROJECTS IN EAST PILBARA

MinRex acquires 4 Exploration Licences and mineral rights to 3 Exploration Licences

in the Pilbara region highly prospective for Lithium-Tin-Tantalum.

HIGHLIGHTS

use

The total project area is 176.9km2 and the tenements within the area have extensive and

outcropping pegmatites which remain untested by modern day lithium exploration.

Tambourah North Lithium Project (E45/4953)

personal

Lithium mineralisation hosted in pegmatites with significant assays from 0.22% to up 2.02%

lithium oxide, 1.75% rubidiumand 1,276 ppm caesium(from 3 samples).

Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275)

Hosting lithium mineralisation within pegmatites with spodumene assays of 0.74% lithium

oxide(from 1 sample).

Shaw River Lithium Project (E45/4601)

Historical heavy stream sediment sampling has outlined very high-gradeSn-Ta mineralised

zones (up to 42.2% tin and 3.41% tantalum, from 7 samples) within extensive pegmatite

occurrences.

Coondina Lithium Project (E45/4266)

Late-stage pegmatites swarms which principally host the tin/tantalum mineralisation. No lithium

exploration conducted over these pegmatites.

Soanesville Projects (E45/4455, E45/3926, and E45/5071)

For

Similar geological and structural features to Wodgina and Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Deposits.

Regional geological structure within E45/3926 is similar to Pilgangoora which hosts the Pilbara

Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) Mining Operations (226Mt@1.27% Li2O, 116ppm Ta2O5).

No lithium exploration has been conducted over these tenements.

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) ("MinRex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet for the acquisition of 4 exploration licences (E45/4953, E45/4275, E45/4601 and E45/4266) and mineral rights to battery mineral, tin and rare earth metals over 3 additional exploration licences (E45/5071, E45/4455 and E45/3926) with Abeh Pty Ltd (Abeh) and Maxwell Strindberg. A summary of the material terms of the acquisition is set out in Appendix A. Further details of the tenements the subject of the acquisition are set out in Appendix B.

MinRex Resources Limited

ABN 81 151 185 867

Tel +61 (08) 9481 0389

Email info@minrex.com.au

Level 11 216 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

www.MinRex.com.au

ASX Code: MRR

The acquisition represents a significant next step in MinRex's tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium

explorer with high-quality assets within a 70km radius of world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora and Mineral Resources (ASX:MRL) Wodgina. The new Tambourah North, Tambourah Creek, Shaw River, Coondina and Soanesville projects supplement and offer fantastic synergies to the Moolyella, Coondina East, Coondinia South and Haystack Well lithium projects to be acquired by MinRex, as announced on 17 November

only2021, and MinRex's existing White Springs lithium project.

MinRex Resources Limited Chief Executive Officer Mr Kastellorizos commented:

"The MinRex team, which includes Director George Karageorge, who is one of the founding geologists of the Pilbara Minerals owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum deposits, are delighted with the success of the Company's strategy to

acquire further and more highly prospective ground in the East Pilbara World Class Mineral Field. Geological evidence supports all project areas to host significant lithium bearing pegmatites based on recent rock chip assaying results and the extensive historical tin/tantalum mining over extensive pegmatites. Our highly experience team will be ready for drill testing once the detail geological mapping/sampling has been completed. Further work will commence immediately

on the re-interpretation of airborne magnetic/potassic data to locate the pegmatite on the ground but also defined

tr nds and structures which appear to control the Li-Sn-Ta mineralisation".

For personal use

Figure 1 - Location map of Abeh Pty Ltd Projects in the Pilbara

MinRex Resources Limited

ABN 81 151 185 867

Tel +61 (08) 9481 0389

Email info@minrex.com.au

Level 11 216 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

www.MinRex.com.au

ASX Code: MRR

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Location map of OD5 Pty Ltd & Abeh Pty Ltd Projects in the Pilbara

MinRex Resources Limited

ABN 81 151 185 867

Tel +61 (08) 9481 0389

Email info@minrex.com.au

Level 11 216 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

www.MinRex.com.au

ASX Code: MRR

Tambourah North Project (E45/4953)

For personal use only

In 2013 Altura Mining Limited identified outcropping lithium mineralisation hosted within pegmatites. Initial investigation of the licence for rare metal mineralisation suggests that lithium is present as lepidolite in pegmatites located along the granite-greenstone margin. Three (3) rock chip samples were collected over the outcropping pegmatites. All samples display high lithium content recording up to 1.38% Li2O (lies just outside the eastern boundary of E45/4953) and the remaining samples containing 0.22% and 0.25% Li2O lie within E45/4953.

Figure 3 - Tambourah North Project highlighting Historical and Current Exploration Results

Table 1 - Total Rock Chip Assay Results

Sample

Easting

Northing

Be

Cs

Li

Li

Nb

Rb

Ta

Th

U

W

Id

GDA94 Zone 50

GDA94 Zone 50

ppm

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RCP1

725875

7596823

7

55.9

1010

0.22

187

904

22.7

1.21

2.32

3.2

RCP2

725897

7596809

7.3

46.8

1180

0.25

231

856

25.5

1.94

1.17

4.5

RCP3

725941

7596746

105

300

6410

1.38

69.6

1890

274

5.04

6.94

4.9

MinRex Resources Limited

ABN 81 151 185 867

Tel +61 (08) 9481 0389

Email info@minrex.com.au

Level 11 216 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

www.MinRex.com.au

For personal use only

ASX Code: MRR

MinRex's review of historical exploration indicates the tenement is prospective for pegmatite-hosted mineralisation close to the granite-greenstone contact. Limited evaluation of exposed and outcropping pegmatitic strongly suggests additional field work is warranted to identify the continuity or presence of lithium mineralisation.

In 2019 Abeh conducted a brief reconnaissance program over Tambourah North Project area with one rock chip sample collected. The assay results were significant as the pegmatite hosting spodumene and lepidolite hosted within the greenstone belt, returned values of up to 2.02% lithium oxide (LiO2) 1.75% rubidium (Rb) and 1,276 ppm caesium (Cs). The sample was collected on the northern margin of the current exploration licence area.

Table 2 - Abeh Rock Chip Assay Result

Sample

Easting

Northing

Description

Cs

Li

LiO2

Rb

Sn

Ta

Id

GDA94 Zone 50

GDA94 Zone 50

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

94909

725947

7600330

Pegmatite with spodumene and

1276

1.02%

2.02%

1.75%

3.04

2.44

lepidolite

Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275)

The Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275) tenement overlays the Shaw batholith, an Archaean granitoid complex which has been intruded by younger, tin-bearing plutons. Late-stage pegmatite swarms are the principal host for the tin/tantalum mineralisation. Shallow alluvial tin workings in the vicinity of outcropping tin-bearing pegmatites. No lithium exploration has been conducted within the Project area. Refer to Figure 3 for sample locations.

Table 3 - Stream Sediment Assay Results

Sample

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Sn

Ta

Nb

Y

Id

GDA94 Zone 50

GDA94 Zone 50

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

H5

740137.1

7604555.1

Stream Sediment

388

-10

-10

3.3

H6

738912.2

7602989.8

Stream Sediment

3138

24

30

2.5

In 2019 Abeh conducted a brief reconnaissance program over the Project area. Pegmatite hosting spodumene and lepidolite hosted within the Shaw Granitoid Complex with significant assay results returning values of up to 0.74% lithium oxide.The sample was collected on the northern portion of the current exploration licence area as per Figure 2.

MinRex Resources Limited

ABN 81 151 185 867

Tel +61 (08) 9481 0389

Email info@minrex.com.au

Level 11 216 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

www.MinRex.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MinRex Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINREX RESOURCES LIMITED
05:50pMINREX RESOURCES : Acquisition of Further Highly Prospective Lithium Projects
PU
11/17MinRex Resources Limited signed a term sheet to acquire Odette Five Pty Ltd from shareh..
CI
11/16MinRex Resources Acquires Lithium-Tin-Tantalum Prospective Grounds in Western Australia..
MT
11/16MINREX RESOURCES : MRR Expands Lithium Portfolio in Highly Prospective Pilbara
PU
10/20MinRex Resources Limited acquired White Springs Project in Western Australia from John ..
CI
09/21MinRex Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/16MINREX RESOURCES : Enters Farm-in Deal with Sunny Silver for New South Wales Project; Shar..
MT
09/13MINREX RESOURCES : Generates Targets at Daltons Project
MT
09/12MinRex Resources Limited Provides Daltons Project Exploration Update
CI
09/01MINREX RESOURCES : Secures Grant of Mt Pleasant Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2021 2,35 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 8,86 M 8,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart MINREX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MinRex Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Kastellorizos Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Timothy Bahen Non-Executive Director
Glenn Ross Whiddon Non-Executive Director
James Pearse Non-Executive Director
George Karageorge Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINREX RESOURCES LIMITED5.00%9
BHP GROUP-10.32%133 232
RIO TINTO PLC-17.01%100 612
GLENCORE PLC59.87%65 603
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.62%47 349
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.83%31 801