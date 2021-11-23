MinRex Resources : Acquisition of Further Highly Prospective Lithium Projects

ASX Code: MRR
24 NOVEMBER 2021ASX Release
ACQUISITION OF FURTHER HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE
MinRex acquires 4 Exploration Licences and mineral rights to 3 Exploration Licences
∙ The total project area is 176.9km2 and the tenements within the area have extensive and
|
Lithium mineralisation hosted in pegmatites with significant assays from 0.22% to up 2.02%
∙ Shaw River Lithium Project (E45/4601)
∙ Coondina Lithium Project (E45/4266)
MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) ("MinRex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet for the acquisition of 4 exploration licences (E45/4953, E45/4275, E45/4601 and E45/4266) and mineral rights to battery mineral, tin and rare earth metals over 3 additional exploration licences (E45/5071, E45/4455 and E45/3926) with Abeh Pty Ltd (Abeh) and Maxwell Strindberg. A summary of the material terms of the acquisition is set out in Appendix A. Further details of the tenements the subject of the acquisition are set out in Appendix B.
The acquisition represents a significant next step in MinRex's tenement acquisition plan to become an emergent lithium
explorer with high-quality assets within a 70km radius of world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora and Mineral Resources (ASX:MRL) Wodgina. The new Tambourah North, Tambourah Creek, Shaw River, Coondina and Soanesville projects supplement and offer fantastic synergies to the Moolyella, Coondina East, Coondinia South and Haystack Well lithium projects to be acquired by MinRex, as announced on 17 November
only2021, and MinRex's existing White Springs lithium project.
MinRex Resources Limited Chief Executive Officer Mr Kastellorizos commented:
"The MinRex team, which includes Director George Karageorge, who is one of the founding geologists of the Pilbara Minerals owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum deposits, are delighted with the success of the Company's strategy to
acquire further and more highly prospective ground in the East Pilbara World Class Mineral Field. Geological evidence supports all project areas to host significant lithium bearing pegmatites based on recent rock chip assaying results and the extensive historical tin/tantalum mining over extensive pegmatites. Our highly experience team will be ready for drill testing once the detail geological mapping/sampling has been completed. Further work will commence immediately
Figure 1 - Location map of Abeh Pty Ltd Projects in the Pilbara
|
For personal use only
Figure 2 - Location map of OD5 Pty Ltd & Abeh Pty Ltd Projects in the Pilbara
|
Tambourah North Project (E45/4953)
In 2013 Altura Mining Limited identified outcropping lithium mineralisation hosted within pegmatites. Initial investigation of the licence for rare metal mineralisation suggests that lithium is present as lepidolite in pegmatites located along the granite-greenstone margin. Three (3) rock chip samples were collected over the outcropping pegmatites. All samples display high lithium content recording up to 1.38% Li2O (lies just outside the eastern boundary of E45/4953) and the remaining samples containing 0.22% and 0.25% Li2O lie within E45/4953.
Figure 3 - Tambourah North Project highlighting Historical and Current Exploration Results
Table 1 - Total Rock Chip Assay Results
MinRex's review of historical exploration indicates the tenement is prospective for pegmatite-hosted mineralisation close to the granite-greenstone contact. Limited evaluation of exposed and outcropping pegmatitic strongly suggests additional field work is warranted to identify the continuity or presence of lithium mineralisation.
In 2019 Abeh conducted a brief reconnaissance program over Tambourah North Project area with one rock chip sample collected. The assay results were significant as the pegmatite hosting spodumene and lepidolite hosted within the greenstone belt, returned values of up to 2.02% lithium oxide (LiO2) 1.75% rubidium (Rb) and 1,276 ppm caesium (Cs). The sample was collected on the northern margin of the current exploration licence area.
Table 2 - Abeh Rock Chip Assay Result
Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275)
The Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275) tenement overlays the Shaw batholith, an Archaean granitoid complex which has been intruded by younger, tin-bearing plutons. Late-stage pegmatite swarms are the principal host for the tin/tantalum mineralisation. Shallow alluvial tin workings in the vicinity of outcropping tin-bearing pegmatites. No lithium exploration has been conducted within the Project area. Refer to Figure 3 for sample locations.
Table 3 - Stream Sediment Assay Results
