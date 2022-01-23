MinRex Resources : High-Grade Gold Drilling Results Intersected at Queenslander

HIGHLIGHTS

MinRex's maiden first pass drill program over the Queenslander Prospect has intersected thick high-grade gold mineralisation including 23m @ 5.08g/t Au.

These are the first 7 holes drilled by the Company proximal to the historic Queenslander Gold Mine which produced 3,696 ounces Au.

The Company is very encouraged by the initial scout drilling conducted and about the potential for high grade

extensions to the old mine; with more work programmes now planned to follow.

Gold mineralisation extending +350m in strike with gold loads open mainly in a northwest-south direction.

Significant drill assays include:

Drill Hole MQRC 2 - 10m @ 4.74g/t Au from 69m

inc 7m @ 6.59g/t Au from 72m inc 3m @ 11.86g/t Au from 73m

Drill Hole MQRC 3 - 2m @ 3.08g/t Au from 89m

Drill Hole MQRC 6 - 4m @ 3.51g/t Au from 64m

Drill Hole MQRC 7 - 23m @ 5.08g/t Au from 64m

. inc 3m @ 9.11g/t Au from 71m

inc 11m @ 5.61g/t Au from 76m inc 4m @ 9.28g/t Au from 83m

Untested magnetic linear structure striking over 700m in length - potentially hosting gold mineralisation.