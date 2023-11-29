MinRex Resources Limited is a battery metals explorer located across Australiaâs tier-one mining jurisdictions. The Company has a highly prospective portfolio of gold-copper projects in the Murchison and Pilbara Regions and Gold-silver-copper and other metals projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales. The Company's tenements package covers 1,000 square kilometers (km2) of highly prospective ground targeting multi-commodity type deposits. The Company's projects include Deflector Extended Gold Project, Daltons Gold Project, Bamboo Creek Gold Project, Marble Bar North Gold Project, Marble Bar South Gold Project, Sofala Project, Sunny Corner Project, Spring Gully Prospect, Surface Hill prospect, Wiles Prospect, Queenslander Prospect, and others. The Deflector Extended Project license (E59/1657) comprises a single exploration license of five blocks, about 15 square kilometers. The Daltons Project license (E45/4681) comprises a single exploration license of three blocks.

Sector Diversified Mining