MinRex Resources Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Robert Boston as managing director and CEO effective immediately. While a notice period of 4 months was required under the Company's executive services agreement with Mr. Boston, it has been agreed that his resignation will take immediate effect and he will be paid in lieu of notice following a short transition period.
MinRex Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Robert Boston as CEO
November 29, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023