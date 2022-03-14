MinRex Resources : Spodumene Discovered over 3 MRR Pilbara Lithium Projects

"We are delighted to have identified spodumene within extensive outcropping pegmatites over 3 Projects areas. These rich spodumene stacked pegmatites have extensive width, strike and zoning which have all the hallmarks of a potential Archer Lithium Deposit.

MinRex is currently working on the first RC drill program to test the extensive stacked pegmatites over all 3 project areas with a view of signing the drilling contractor to undertake drilling over the projects once all approvals have been issued.

Tambourah North Lithium Project

Tambourah is located approximately 200 km south southeast of Port Hedland and 80km southwest of Marble Bar within the Pilbara Mineral Field. Access is via the Great Northern Highway or the Marble Bar - Port Hedland Road and the connecting Woodstock - Hillside Road. In 2013 Altura Mining Limited identified outcropping lithium mineralisation hosted within pegmatites. Initial investigation of the licence for rare metal mineralisation suggests that lithium is present as lepidolite in pegmatites located along the granite-greenstone margin. The dykes are up to 1 km in strike and 100 meters width and trend east-west across the dominant structural trend at Tambourah. 2

During the reconnaissance, a series of stacked pegmatites hosting spodumene striking 3300 over 1 km with approximately 50m in width were located within the greenstone belt. Acicular-lepidolite-albite-muscovite rich pegmatites were located on the contact zone between the Petroglyph Gneiss and Apex Basalt greenstone belt.

Zoned Spodumene-lepidolite-albite-muscovite rich pegmatite Dykes

Granite-

Pegmatite

Contact

Geologists

Up to 50-100m visible width Goldilocks zone stacked Pegmatite

Pegmatite visible strike up to 1km to 1.5km from ground and air