Minsheng Education : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1569) PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of Minsheng Education Group Company Limited to be held at Admiralty and The Peak Room, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Please see page 1 of this circular for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the annual general meeting, including: compulsory temperature checks

compulsory wearing of surgical face masks for each attendee

no refreshments will be served at the annual general meeting Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry into the venue of the annual general meeting. 26 April 2021

CONTENTS

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

INTRODUCTION

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES

REPURCHASE MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VOTING BY WAY OF POLL

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

RECOMMENDATION

GENERAL INFORMATION

APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") epidemic and recent requirements, if any, for prevention and control of its spread, the Company will implement the following preventive measures at its annual general meeting ("AGM"): Compulsory body temperature check will be conducted on every shareholder, proxy and other attendee at the entrance of the AGM venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into the AGM venue and be asked to leave the AGM venue. Shareholders that (a) have travelled, and have been in close contact with any person who has travelled, outside of Hong Kong (as per guidelines issued by the Hong Kong Government at www.chp.gov.hk/en/features/102742.html) at any time in the preceding 14 days; (b) are, and have been, in close contact with any person who is, subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed compulsory quarantine (including home quarantine); (c) are, and have been, in close contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, has been tested preliminarily positive of COVID-19 or is suspected of contracting COVID-19; or (d) have any flu-like symptoms, may be denied entry into the AGM venue and be asked to leave the AGM venue. All shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to wear surgical face masks inside the AGM venue at all times. Any person who does not comply with this requirement may be denied entry into the AGM venue and be asked to leave the AGM venue. A safe distance between seats are also recommended. No refreshments will be served at the AGM. To the extent permitted under the laws of Hong Kong, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the AGM venue or require any person to leave the AGM venue in order to ensure the safety of the attendees at the AGM. In the interest of all shareholders' health and safety and consistent with recent COVID-19 guidelines for prevention and control, the Company reminds all shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. As an alternative to attending the meeting in person, shareholders are encouraged to consider appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM by submitting form of proxy with voting instructions inserted. The form of proxy is attached to this circular. Alternatively, the form of proxy can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.minshengedu.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Admiralty and The Peak Room, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, the notice of which is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company "Board" the board of Directors "Cayman Companies Law" the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Company" Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (民生教育集团有限 公司), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 13 December 2005 "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Extension Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to the effect that the total number of Shares which may be allotted and issued under the General Mandate may be increased by an additional number representing such number of Shares actually repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate "General Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution granting the General Mandate "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Latest Practicable Date" 19 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

DEFINITIONS "Repurchase Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution granting the Repurchase Mandate "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended and supplemented from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of nominal value of USD0.00001 each in the capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" the holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Code on Takeovers and Mergers "%" per cent.

LETTER FROM THE BOARD Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1569) Executive Directors: Mr. Li Xuechun (Chairman of the Board) Ms. Zhang Weiping (Vice-chairperson of the Board) Mr. Zuo Yichen Mr. Lam Ngai Lung

Non-executive Directors: Mr. Lin Kaihua Ms. Li Yanping

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny Mr. Yu Huangcheng Mr. Wang Wei Hung, Andrew

26 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with the notice of Annual General Meeting and information of the following proposals to be put forward at the Annual General Meeting: i) the grant to the Directors of General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate, ii) the re-election of the retiring Directors and iii) the declaration of final dividend. Box 2681 Mr. Lam Ngai Lung Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Non-executive Directors: Mr. Lin Kaihua Principal place of business in Ms. Li Yanping Hong Kong: Room 3202A Independent Non-executive Directors: 32/F., Tower 1, Lippo Centre Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny 89 Queensway Road Mr. Yu Huangcheng Admiralty Mr. Wang Wei Hung, Andrew Hong Kong 26 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with the notice of Annual General Meeting and information of the following proposals to be put forward at the Annual General Meeting: i) the grant to the Directors of General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate, ii) the re-election of the retiring Directors and iii) the declaration of final dividend. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES In order to ensure greater flexibility and give discretion to the Directors in the event that it becomes desirable for the Company to issue new Shares, approval is to be sought from the Shareholders, pursuant to the Listing Rules, for the General Mandate to issue Shares. An ordinary resolution numbered 5(A) will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to grant the General Mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares in the share capital of the Company up to 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the resolution in relation to the General Mandate. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 4,217,720,000 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the above ordinary resolution and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Company will be allowed to issue a maximum of 843,544,000 Shares pursuant to the General Mandate. In addition, subject to a separate approval of the ordinary resolution numbered 5(C), the number of Shares purchased by the Company under ordinary resolution numbered 5(B), if approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, will also be added to extend the 20% limit of the General Mandate as mentioned in the ordinary resolution numbered 5(A) provided that such additional number shall not exceed 10% of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the General Mandate and Repurchase Mandate. REPURCHASE MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES In addition, an ordinary resolution numbered 5(B) will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to grant the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares representing up to 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the resolution in relation to the Repurchase Mandate. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 4,217,720,000 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the above resolution and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Company will be allowed to repurchase a maximum of 421,772,000 Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. An explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules in connection with the Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix II to this circular. This explanatory statement contains all information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS In accordance with Article 84(1) of the Articles of Association, Mr. Zuo Yichen, Ms. Li Yanping and Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny, shall retire at the Annual General Meeting by rotation and, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election as Directors thereat. The above nominations were made in accordance with the nomination policy of the Company and the objective criteria (including without limitation, skills, knowledge and experience, and potential time commitment for the Board and/or committee responsibilities), with due regard for the benefits of diversity as set out under the board diversity policy of the Company. The nomination committee of the Company (the - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD "Nomination Committee") had also taken into account the respective contributions of Mr. Zuo Yichen, Ms. Li Yanping and Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny to the Board and their commitment to their roles. The Nomination Committee considered that in view of their diverse and different educational backgrounds and professional knowledge and experience as set out in Appendix I to this circular, Mr. Zuo Yichen, Ms. Li Yanping and Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny will bring valuable perspectives, knowledge, skills and experiences to the Board for its efficient and effective functioning and their appointments will contribute to the diversity of the Board appropriate to the requirements of the Group's business. The Nomination Committee also assessed and reviewed the annual confirmation of independence based on the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules of Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny and re-affirmed his independence. Details of the above named Directors who are subject to re-election at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix I to this circular in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules. DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The Board recommended a final dividend of HK$1.07 cents (equivalent to RMB 0.90 cents) per Share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020, totaling HK$45,324,752 (equivalent to RMB37,959,480), which is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Such dividend will be distributed from share premium of the Company. The final dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on Friday, 27 August 2021 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Thursday, 5 August 2021. The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 10 June 2021 to Wednesday, 16 June 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares can be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 June 2021. The transfer books and register of members of the Company will also be closed from Monday, 2 August 2021 to Thursday, 5 August 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares can be registered. In order to be entitled to the final dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 30 July 2021. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular is the notice of Annual General Meeting at which, inter alia, ordinary resolutions will be proposed to Shareholders to consider and approve i) the grant to the Directors of General Mandate to issue Shares, the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase shares and the Extension Mandate, ii) the re-election of the retiring Directors and iii) the declaration of final dividend. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD FORM OF PROXY A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. by 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 14 June 2021) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish and in such event, the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. VOTING BY WAY OF POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and Article 66(1) of the Articles of Association, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the Annual General Meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Accordingly, each of the resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting will be taken by way of poll. On a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy or in the case of a Shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative, shall have one vote for every fully paid Share of which he/ she/it is the holder. A Shareholder entitled to more than one vote needs not use all his/her/its votes or cast all the votes he/she/it uses in the same way. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement herein misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting for, among other matters, the granting to the Directors of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate, the re-election of the retiring Directors and declaration of final dividend, are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors therefore recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of all the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is also drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully By order of the Board Minsheng Education Group Company Limited Li Xuechun Chairman - 8 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The following are the particulars of the retiring Directors (as required by the Listing Rules) proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting. As at the Latest Practicable Date, each of the following Directors, save as disclosed herein, did not have any interest in Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed herein, none of the following Director holds any position with the Company or any other member of the Group, nor has any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years. In addition, save as disclosed herein, none of the following Director has any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed herein, there is no other matter in relation to the following Directors that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information relating to the following Directors which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules. DIRECTOR CANDIDATES Executive Director Mr. Zuo Yichen, aged 40, joined the Group in August 2016 as Vice President. Mr. Zuo was appointed as a Director on 23 August 2016 and currently act as the President of the Company. Mr. Zuo has more than 14 years of experience in banking practice. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zuo was employed by the Bank of China from July 2002 to March 2016, and last occupied the position of head office senior manager. Mr. Zuo graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University (北京外國語大學) in 2002 with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in French. Mr. Zuo is the son-in-law of Mr. Li Xuechun, the controlling Shareholder, the executive Director and chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zuo has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial fixed term of three years commencing from 1 August 2016 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association. The term of the service contract will be automatically renewed for a further term of three years upon expiration. Mr. Zuo is entitled to a director's remuneration of US$350,000 per year, which are determined by the remuneration committee of the Company and the Board with reference to his performance, duties and responsibilities with the Company and prevailing market conditions. As at the Latest Practicable Date, pursuant to Part XV of the SFO, Mr. Zuo was deemed to be interested in 8,000,000 underlying Shares, representing the Shares to be allotted and issued to him upon exercise of the share options granted to him under the Company's share option scheme. Non-executive Director Ms. Li Yanping, aged 59, was appointed as a non-executive Director on 28 June 2017. Ms. Li has been the vice principal of Pass College of Chongqing Technology and Business University, a school in which the Group owns 100% school sponsor interest, since March 2016. Ms. Li has over 30 years of experience in the financial service industry and possesses extensive experience in management and internal - 9 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION audit. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Li was the deputy division chief at the Xi'an Branch of Internal Audit Bureau of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ("ICBC") (中國工商銀行內部審計局西安分局) from 2006 to 2016 and has worked as an auditor at ICBC from 1999 to 2004. She has also worked at various positions in ICBC from 1980 to 2004. Ms. Li has obtained a bachelor's degree in economics and management from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (中央黨校) and is a senior economist. Ms. Li is the daughter of Mr. Li Xuerang who is a cousin of Mr. Li Xuechun, a controlling Shareholder of the Company, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board. Pursuant to the appointment letter dated 28 June 2017 entered into between the Company and Ms. Li, the appointment of Ms. Li as a non-executive Director is for an initial term of one year, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association. The term of her appointment may be renewed for a further term of one year by mutual agreement between her and the Company upon expiration of the initial term and each renewed term. Pursuant to the said appointment letter, Ms. Li will not be entitled to any remuneration for serving as a non-executive Director. As at the Latest Practicable Date, pursuant to Part XV of the SFO, Ms. Li was deemed to be interested in 1,000,000 underlying Shares, representing the Shares to be allotted and issued to her upon exercise of the share options granted to her under the Company's share option scheme. Independent non-executive Director Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny, aged 56, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 2 March 2017. Mr. Chan is a partner and founder of Kenny Chan & Co., a firm of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has over 30 years' experience in accounting, taxation, auditing and corporate finance and has been involved in several mergers, acquisitions and initial public offering projects. Mr. Chan holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of New South Wales and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, the Association of International Accountants, CPA Australia, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Chan served as president of the Hong Kong Branch of the Association of International Accountants in the years 2012-2015. Mr. Chan is an independent non-executive director of Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd., CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd., Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited and Kingland Group Holdings Limited, all are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan has entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial fixed term of one year commencing from 22 March 2017 and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association. The term of the service contract will be automatically renewed for a further term of one year upon expiration. Mr. Chan is entitled to a director's remuneration of HK$360,000 per year, which are determined by the remuneration committee of the Company and the Board with reference to his performance, duties and responsibilities with the Company and prevailing market conditions. - 10 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT The following is an explanatory statement required to be sent to the Shareholders under the Listing Rules in connection with the proposed Repurchase Mandate. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of Shares in issue was 4,217,720,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the resolution granting the Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Company will be allowed to repurchase a maximum of 421,772,000 Shares which represent 10% of the total number of issued Shares during the period ending on the earliest of i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands or the Articles of Association; or iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by a resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting prior to the next annual general meeting of the Company. REASONS AND FUNDING OF REPURCHASES The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole to seek a general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Company to repurchase its Shares on the Stock Exchange. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or its earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such a repurchase will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Repurchases of Shares will be financed out of funds legally available for the purpose and in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Cayman Companies Law and the Listing Rules. The Cayman Companies Law provides that the amount of capital repaid in connection with a share repurchase may be paid out of the profits of the Company or the proceeds of a fresh issue of Shares made for the purposes of the repurchase or out of capital subject to and in accordance with the Cayman Companies Law. The amount of premium payable on repurchase may only be paid out of either the profits of the Company or out of the share premium account before or at the time the Company's Shares are repurchased in the manner provided for in the Cayman Companies Law. The Directors would only exercise the power to repurchase in circumstances where they consider that the repurchase would be in the best interests of the Company. The Directors consider that if the Repurchase Mandate was to be exercised in full at the current prevailing market value, it may have a material adverse impact on the working capital and/or the gearing position of the Company, as compared with the positions disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at 31 December 2020, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company were made up. The Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. - 11 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT GENERAL To the best of their knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Directors nor any of their close associates, as defined in the Listing Rules, currently intend to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands and the Articles of Association. No core connected person of the Company has notified the Company that he has a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or has undertaken not to do so, if the Repurchase Mandate is exercised. If as a result of a repurchase of Shares by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder, or a group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase of the Shareholder's interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best knowledge and belief of the Directors, Minsheng Group Company Limited (formerly known as Honest Cheer Investments Limited) ("Minsheng Group") held 3,019,628,000 Shares, which is 90% owned by Mr. Li Xuechun, an executive Director, and 10% owned by Ms. Li Ning, daughter of Mr. Li Xuechun, was deemed to be interested in approximately 71.59% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. In the event that the Directors should exercise in full the Repurchase Mandate, the shareholding of Minsheng Group in the Company will be increased to approximately 79.55% of the issued share capital of the Company. To the best knowledge and belief of the Directors, such increase would not give rise to any obligation to make a mandatory offer under the Takeovers Code. Save as aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any consequences which would arise under the Takeover Codes as a results of any repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. The Listing Rules prohibit a company from making repurchase on the Stock Exchange if the result of the repurchase would be that less than 25% (or such other prescribed minimum percentage as determined by the Stock Exchange) of the issued share capital would be in public hands. The Directors do not propose to repurchase Shares which would result in less than the prescribed minimum percentage of Shares in public hands. SHARE REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchase of Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) have been made by the Company in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 12 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest traded prices for Shares recorded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous 12 months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Highest traded Lowest traded Month prices prices HK$ HK$ 2020 April 1.33 1.00 May 1.31 1.13 June 1.39 1.04 July 1.17 1.01 August 1.31 1.05 September 1.33 1.07 October 1.16 0.90 November 1.21 0.99 December 1.13 1.04 2021 January 1.76 1.10 February 1.85 1.33 March 1.52 1.23 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 1.50 1.36 - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1569) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting of Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Admiralty and The Peak Room, Level 3, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020. To declare a final dividend of HK$1.07 cents (equivalent to RMB 0.90 cents) per share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, which shall be paid out for the share premium account of the Company. a. To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company: Mr. Zuo Yichen Ms. Li Yanping Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass (with or without amendments) the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING " That: subject to paragraph (iii) below, and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "), the exercise by the directors of the Company (the " Directors ") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company or securities convertible into shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for shares or such convertible securities of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which may require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (i) above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options which may require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) pursuant to paragraph (i) above, otherwise than pursuant to (1) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (2) the grant or exercise of any option under the option scheme of the Company or any other option, scheme or similar arrangements for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the directors, officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; or (3) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or (4) any issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing convertible notes issued by the Company or any existing securities of the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company, shall not exceed the aggregate of 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING for the purpose of this resolution:- "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:- the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands or the articles of association of the Company; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares in the capital of the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares in the capital of the Company whose names appear on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or, having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the exercise or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)." " That: subject to paragraph (ii) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Code on Share Buy-backs and, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the Listing Rules, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of shares of the Company, which may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING subject to the passing of each of the paragraphs (i) and (ii) of this resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (i) and (ii) of this resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and for the purpose of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands or the articles of association of the Company to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." " That conditional upon the resolutions numbered 5(A) and 5(B) set out in the notice convening this meeting being passed, the general mandate granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional shares of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers pursuant to the ordinary resolution numbered 5(A) set out in the notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of such number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 5(B) set out in the notice convening this meeting, provided that such amount of shares of the Company shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the said resolutions." Yours faithfully By order of the Board Minsheng Education Group Company Limited Li Xuechun Chairman 26 April 2021

Notes: A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it; a proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above meeting (i.e. by 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 14 June 2021) or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish. The transfer books and register of members will be closed from Thursday, 10 June 2021 to Wednesday, 16 June 2021, both days inclusive to determine the entitlement of the shareholders to attend the above meeting, during which period no share transfers can be registered. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712- 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 June 2021. The transfer books and register of members will also be closed from Monday, 2 August 2021 to Thursday, 5 August 2021, both days inclusive to determine the entitlement of the shareholders to receive final dividend, during which period no share transfers can be registered. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 30 July 2021. In respect of ordinary resolution numbered 3 above, Mr. Zuo Yichen, Ms. Li Yanping and Mr. Chan Ngai Sang, Kenny shall retire by rotation and being eligible, offered themselves for re-election at the above meeting. Details of the above Directors are set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 26 April 2021. In respect of ordinary resolution numbered 5(B) above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred by the general mandate to repurchase shares of the Company in circumstances where they consider that the repurchase would be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable shareholders of the Company to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution to approve the general mandate to repurchase shares of the Company, as required by the Listing Rules, is set out in Appendix II to the circular of the Company dated 26 April 2021. - 18 - Attachments Original document

